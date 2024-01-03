Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region

A severe cold snap gripping Latvia and the broader Nordic region has escalated health risks and triggered cases of frostbite, with the most vulnerable – the homeless and people from disadvantaged backgrounds – bearing the brunt of the crisis. Two individuals belonging to these communities were admitted to the State Burns Center in Latvia, suffering from severe frostbite. The extreme cold had frozen their toes to the point of necessitating amputation.

The Silent Menace of Frostbite

Sergejs Smirnovs, the Head of the Burns Center, issued an urgent warning about the perils of frostbite. Contrary to popular belief, frostbite isn’t limited to hands and feet but can affect faces during extreme cold. The symptoms, often underestimated, commence with numbness, gradually leading to the swelling and reddening of the affected areas. Within a few days, these areas turn purple and form blisters.

Alcohol consumption and sensory disorders, Smirnovs warns, significantly increase the risk of frostbite. As the temperatures in Latvia hover around -20°C, the risk intensifies due to the damp environment.

Record-Breaking Cold Across the Nordic Region

The cold snap isn’t limited to Latvia. The Nordic region is witnessing temperatures below -40°C, marking the coldest January in Sweden in 25 years. The biting cold is further disrupting transportation, leading to the closure of several bridges and suspension of train and ferry services.

Denmark has also been affected by the severe weather, with police urging motorists to avoid unnecessary trips as wind and snow batter the northern and western parts of the country. The Danish Meteorological Institute has issued an orange warning for strong rains in the south, currently grappling with flooding. Similarly, parts of Germany and the Netherlands are also battling flooding and high winds.

Precautions and Advice

Smirnovs advises people to assess the need to venture out in such weather and to dress warmly if they must. He stresses the importance of seeking immediate medical attention, stating that treatment is most effective within three days of injury. As the cold snap continues to grip the region, the need for caution remains paramount.