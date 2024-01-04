en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea’s NCSI Rankings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea’s NCSI Rankings

Severance Hospital, a esteemed affiliate of Yonsei University in Seoul, has once again proven its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. For the third straight year, the hospital has topped the National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI) rankings, a noteworthy achievement in South Korea’s competitive healthcare sector. With a score of 85 points, it has surpassed other renowned establishments like the Asan Medical Center.

Unveiling the NCSI Rankings

The annual NCSI rankings are announced by the Korea Productivity Center (KPC) and are based on customer evaluations of 334 companies across 82 diverse industry sectors. In 2023, the overall average NCSI score was 78.2 points, indicating a slight dip from the previous year’s score. Despite this downward trend, Severance Hospital’s score stands as a testament to its unwavering dedication to service quality and effective medical services, especially during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Economic Impact on Customer Satisfaction

According to the KPC, the economic slowdown has had a tangible impact on customer satisfaction scores. A significant gap is emerging between top-tier companies, like Severance Hospital, and other contenders. Industry sectors that have been particularly affected include lodging and restaurants, which saw a 1.6-point decrease in customer satisfaction. In these challenging times, it’s the companies that prioritize customer service that are setting themselves apart.

The Global Scope of NCSI

The NCSI is a global index operating in over 30 countries. In 2023, the survey was conducted in collaboration with the University of Michigan, adding to its international credibility. The KPC’s message to lower-ranked companies is clear: to enhance competitiveness, long-term customer-centered strategies must be developed and implemented.

Looking Ahead

As we move into 2024, all eyes will be on whether Severance Hospital can maintain its lead. If it continues to uphold its high standards of customer service and medical excellence, there’s every chance it will. Meanwhile, other companies have an opportunity to learn from this success story and raise their own bar of customer satisfaction.

0
Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
23 seconds ago
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
In a progressive move, Planet TV Studios, notable for its dynamic television series, has disclosed the launch of ‘New Frontiers,’ a documentary series that casts light on the breakthroughs in precision medicine by TissueGnostics. The company, a pioneer in the domains of microscope automation, image analysis, and cell morphology, has significantly enriched the healthcare arena
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
4 mins ago
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
6 mins ago
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
1 min ago
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
2 mins ago
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
3 mins ago
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Latest Headlines
World News
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
24 seconds
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
53 seconds
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
1 min
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
1 min
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
2 mins
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
2 mins
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
2 mins
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
2 mins
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
2 mins
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app