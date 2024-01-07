en English
Health

Seven-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Lily Folan Honoured with Star Award

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
In the quiet town of Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, a seven-year-old girl named Lily Folan unwittingly started a journey of resilience and bravery. A simple fall from a baby gate led to the early detection of an aggressive form of cancer, an osteosarcoma, nestled in her fragile body. While the initial belief was a possible fracture, the discerning eyes of her mother, Imogen, and the medical team revealed a far graver reality.

The Struggle and the Triumph

Despite the terrifying diagnosis, Lily exhibited a fortitude that belied her tender years. Her battle ground was the Leeds Children’s Hospital, where she navigated the harsh landscape of chemotherapy, a treatment that brought about hair loss and significant weight loss. However, the most challenging part of her treatment was the surgery on December 11 at Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital. A complex tibia reconstruction was performed using her own fibula, a part of her tibia, and a donor bone. The surgery was a success, and Lily was able to spend Christmas at home, a small victory in her ongoing war against cancer.

Recognition of Courage

In recognition of her tremendous courage, Lily was awarded the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award. This award, a partnership with TK Maxx, is a unique honor given to children diagnosed with cancer. It comprises a trophy, a £50 TK Maxx gift card, and a certificate signed by celebrities. But more than the tangible rewards, the Star Awards serve to celebrate the unwavering courage of young warriors like Lily, highlighting the daunting challenges they face.

Cancer Research UK’s Efforts

This award is part of Cancer Research UK’s broader efforts to support children and young people affected by cancer in the UK. The organization is dedicated to advancing treatments for cancer and supporting those who are facing the disease. Through the Star Awards, it brings attention to the strength and spirit of children battling cancer, and provides an opportunity for individuals to nominate and honor these brave fighters.

Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

