Seven Senators Unite Against Colombian Health Reform, Virtually Sinking It

The health reform project presented by the government over a year ago, currently awaiting the start of the third debate in the Senate's VII Committee, is virtually sunk. This conclusion arises from the joint stance taken by seven of the 14 senators in the congressional cell, who have just submitted a negative report to the respective secretariat.

Advertisment

Seven Senators Unite Against Health Reform in Colombian Parliament

The seven lawmakers are Honorio Henríquez and Alirio Barrera from the Democratic Center; Nadia Blel Scaff and José Alfredo Marín from the Conservative Party; Lorena Ríos Cuéllar from Colombia Justa y Libres; Miguel Ángel Pinto from the Liberal Party; and Berenice Bedoya from the Independent Social Alliance (ASI).

Last week, four senators from the government coalition unexpectedly and without consultation presented a positive report. These senators are Wilson Arias, Martha Peralta, and Ferney Silva from the Historic Pact, as well as Ómar Restrepo from the Comunes Party.

Health Reform in Colombia Faces Near-Defeat as Seven Senators Unite

Thus, only the position of three parliamentarians remains to be known: Norma Hurtado from the La U Party, Paola Agudelo from Mira, and Fabián Díaz from the Green Alliance. The first has been highly critical of the reform, and her party has reiterated objections to the proposed model's scope. Several senators from that faction have even stated that they will not vote positively on it in the plenary. Regardless of what happens with these three senators, the health reform project would be practically sunk. With the Commission comprising 14 senators, if half vote for the negative report and the others for the positive one, it would result in a tie, which, according to parliamentary sources, under Law 5 or the Internal Rules of Congress, would lead to the definitive archiving of the initiative.