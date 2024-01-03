Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked

After a lengthy legal battle, a class action lawsuit against LetsGetChecked, a company supplying at-home Lyme disease tests, was settled and subsequently dismissed with prejudice in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The plaintiffs, Moira Kerans and nonprofit group TruthCures, had alleged that the tests marketed and sold by LetsGetChecked were deceptive and resulted in inaccurate diagnoses of Lyme disease.

The Controversy Over At-Home Lyme Disease Tests

The tests, which sold for $119, allowed consumers to send a blood sample for testing and receive results online. However, the lawsuit arose due to serious concerns that these inaccurate tests could impede the early detection and proper treatment of Lyme disease. This disease, transmitted by infected ticks, affects over 450,000 people in the U.S. annually. Timely diagnosis is crucial as most cases of Lyme disease are treatable with antibiotics. If left undiagnosed, however, it can lead to severe neurological issues.

The Legal Battle and Settlement Details

The legal battle was intense, with the plaintiffs seeking $5 million in damages and a jury trial. However, the outcome was a modest financial agreement, with each side shouldering its own costs and attorney fees. Though the settlement details remain confidential, Leo Oppenheimer, the attorney for the plaintiffs, revealed that as part of the agreement, LetsGetChecked would no longer sell Lyme diagnosis tests directly to consumers.

The Future of At-Home Lyme Disease Tests

Significantly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any Lyme disease test that utilizes at-home sample collection. This fact, in combination with the lawsuit and subsequent settlement, raises questions about the future of at-home Lyme disease tests. The case underscores the importance of accuracy and reliability in medical testing, particularly when it could mean the difference between early treatment and severe health complications.