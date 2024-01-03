en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked

After a lengthy legal battle, a class action lawsuit against LetsGetChecked, a company supplying at-home Lyme disease tests, was settled and subsequently dismissed with prejudice in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The plaintiffs, Moira Kerans and nonprofit group TruthCures, had alleged that the tests marketed and sold by LetsGetChecked were deceptive and resulted in inaccurate diagnoses of Lyme disease.

The Controversy Over At-Home Lyme Disease Tests

The tests, which sold for $119, allowed consumers to send a blood sample for testing and receive results online. However, the lawsuit arose due to serious concerns that these inaccurate tests could impede the early detection and proper treatment of Lyme disease. This disease, transmitted by infected ticks, affects over 450,000 people in the U.S. annually. Timely diagnosis is crucial as most cases of Lyme disease are treatable with antibiotics. If left undiagnosed, however, it can lead to severe neurological issues.

The Legal Battle and Settlement Details

The legal battle was intense, with the plaintiffs seeking $5 million in damages and a jury trial. However, the outcome was a modest financial agreement, with each side shouldering its own costs and attorney fees. Though the settlement details remain confidential, Leo Oppenheimer, the attorney for the plaintiffs, revealed that as part of the agreement, LetsGetChecked would no longer sell Lyme diagnosis tests directly to consumers.

The Future of At-Home Lyme Disease Tests

Significantly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any Lyme disease test that utilizes at-home sample collection. This fact, in combination with the lawsuit and subsequent settlement, raises questions about the future of at-home Lyme disease tests. The case underscores the importance of accuracy and reliability in medical testing, particularly when it could mean the difference between early treatment and severe health complications.

0
Health United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
52 seconds ago
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
In the quaint town of Mende, nestled in the heart of France, a unique conversation is taking place. Celine Lafabrie, a renowned sex and couples therapist, is taking on the challenge of discussing the often-taboo subject of sexuality during illness. Drawing an enlightening parallel between the patient’s journey and the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi,
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
2 mins ago
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
3 mins ago
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
1 min ago
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
1 min ago
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
2 mins ago
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
13 seconds
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
52 seconds
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
1 min
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
1 min
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
1 min
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
2 mins
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
2 mins
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
2 mins
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
28 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
41 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app