Health

Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
The realm of skincare presents an array of products, each with its unique constituents and promises. Among these, two products often pitted against each other are serums and moisturizers. However, the choice between these two is not a matter of superiority but one of individual skin requirements.

Serums: A Deep Dive into Skin Issues

Serums are known for their lightweight texture and high concentration of active ingredients like vitamins, peptides, and antioxidants. They aim to permeate deep into the skin layers, addressing specific issues such as fine lines, pigmentation, and dehydration. For instance, a brightening serum designed to reduce discoloration and promote an even skin tone typically contains ingredients like NeoGlucosamine, 4% Niacinamide, B-Resorcinol, and Licorice Root Extract. These components work in synergy to target uneven skin tone and dark spots, making the serum a suitable choice for daily use.

Moisturizers: The Hydrating Shield

Unlike serums, moisturizers are designed to form a protective barrier on the skin’s surface, preventing water loss and hydrating the skin. They work by sealing in the moisture, ensuring the skin remains hydrated and its natural protective barrier stays intact.

The Optimal Skincare Routine: A Combination of Both

Dr. DM Mahajan, a senior consultant in dermatology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi, advocates the use of both serums and moisturizers for an effective skincare routine. According to him, a serum should be applied first to allow the active ingredients to reach deep into the skin and target specific concerns. Following this, a moisturizer should be used to hydrate the skin and strengthen its natural protective barrier. The sequence of application is crucial, with the serum applied before the moisturizer to ensure better penetration of the serum’s active components, and the moisturizer used afterwards to lock in those benefits.

Custom Skincare: Tailored for Individual Needs

Dr. Leslie Baumann emphasizes the importance of a custom skincare routine, especially for men. The routine, based on the Baumann Skin Type, includes key steps like cleansing, treatment with a serum, and moisturizing, all using products that align with the individual’s skin type. The routine also highlights the importance of sunscreen as a crucial step in the morning routine. Such a personalized approach ensures the efficacy of the products used and the health of the skin.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

