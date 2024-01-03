Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System

Sequana Medical NV has announced the issuance of six new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT III) codes by the American Medical Association for its innovative alfapump system. This significant development facilitates reimbursement for the medical device, specifically designed to treat recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. These codes, available from July 1st, 2024, will cover procedures related to the implantation, revision, removal, programming, and replacement of the system and its catheters.

The Alfapump System and Ascites Treatment

The alfapump system is a groundbreaking medical device that automatically removes ascites from the abdomen into the bladder. Ascites, an uncomfortable and sometimes painful condition, is characterized by an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the abdomen. It is most commonly caused by liver cirrhosis, a chronic and progressive liver disease. The alfapump system‘s innovative approach to treating this condition significantly improves the quality of life for affected patients, reducing the need for frequent and uncomfortable paracentesis procedures.

Sequana Medical’s Growth and Innovation

Sequana Medical has submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the US FDA based on the results of the POSEIDON study. The North American market for recurrent and refractory ascites is expected to grow annually, with over 1,000 alfapump systems already implanted. This illustrates the growing recognition and acceptance of this innovative treatment option in the healthcare community.

Sequana Medical specializes in treating fluid overload in patients with liver disease, heart failure, and cancer. It is also developing DSR therapy for diuretic-resistant fluid overload. The company has completed studies in heart failure with positive results and is currently conducting the MOJAVE Phase 1/2a study in the US.

The Future of Alfapump and DSR Therapy

The alfapump system is not yet approved in the United States or Canada, and DSR therapy is still in development. However, the issuance of the CPT III codes marks a crucial step in facilitating reimbursement for the alfapump system, paving the way for its wider adoption. With the promising results from the POSEIDON and MOJAVE studies, Sequana Medical stands at the forefront of medical innovation, holding the potential to significantly transform the management of fluid overload conditions.