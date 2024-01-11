en English
Crime

Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case

In a landmark decision, the Seoul High Court pronounced a guilty verdict against former executives Hong Ji-ho and Ahn Yong-chan, previously exonerated in a case tied to the production of harmful humidifier sterilizers. Hong, erstwhile CEO of SK Chemicals, and Ahn, the prior CEO of Aekyung Industrial, have both been sentenced to a four-year imprisonment term for their involvement in the manufacturing and distribution of Humidifier Mate, a product associated with severe respiratory diseases. Despite the ruling, both executives were not taken into custody immediately.

The Humidifier Sterilizer Controversy

The hazardous chemicals found in the Humidifier Mate have been in circulation since 1994, but it was not until 2011 that the product became a matter of public concern. The alarm was sounded when a link was established between the usage of these sterilizers and the onset of respiratory illnesses. The product, designed to keep humidifiers clean and free from bacteria, was found to contain harmful substances that, when inhaled, led to severe lung damage.

The Human Toll

Latest data reveals that of the 5,691 individuals eligible for victim support in the humidifier disinfectant case, a staggering 1,262 reported deaths are associated with the product. The verdict against the executives aims to hold them accountable for their negligence that has led to this public health crisis.

Accountability and Justice

The ruling by the Seoul High Court puts a spotlight on corporate accountability, setting a precedent for other companies to ensure that public health is prioritised above profits. The case serves as a stark reminder of the lasting impact that corporate negligence can have on consumers’ health, and the necessity for regulatory bodies to maintain stringent standards for product safety.

Crime Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

