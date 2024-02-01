Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Unveils Upgraded Antepartum Unit

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, has heralded the inauguration of its renovated Antepartum Unit. The $1.2 million refurbishment project, a unique offering in Hampton Roads, is designed to better serve high-risk pregnant patients. It has amplified the bed count from 15 to 21, reflecting the burgeoning need to support a growing demographic of patients. The unit strives to keep expectant mothers pregnant until both the baby and mother can be stabilized prior to delivery.

A Delayed but Welcome Upgrade

The renovation of the Antepartum Unit was delayed due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the enhancement includes new state-of-the-art equipment for monitoring pregnant women and larger, brighter rooms. These expanded spaces can now comfortably accommodate family and friends, acknowledging the pivotal role of support systems for patients who might stay from a single day to several months.

More Than Just Healthcare

The revamped unit is already earning accolades from its patients. Keltie Bransford, grappling with concerns about her baby Ryan's growth, and Ivory Bishop, who is anticipating staying another three weeks before delivering her baby Kairo, have voiced their appreciation for the upgraded facilities. The caring staff are seen not simply as healthcare providers, but as an extended family and friends, providing an uplifting environment during a challenging time.

A Growing Need

The Antepartum Unit, which has cared for approximately 900 expectant mothers each of the last two years, separated from the traditional Labor & Delivery Unit in 2014. This division was enacted to focus on providing care for women experiencing complications during pregnancy. With the renovation now complete, the unit plans to hire more employees to meet the escalating needs of the pregnant population. The changes include six additional rooms with private bathrooms and showers, and an improved air conditioning system, aiming to provide targeted care for high-risk pregnant women.