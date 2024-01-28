Senior Gynaecologist Discusses Water Births in High-Risk Pregnancies

High-risk pregnancies are a delicate balance between maternal health, fetal well-being, and the anticipation of the transformative experience of birth.

The potential complications require meticulous attention, deciding on birth process complex. Amid this complexity, the suitability of water births for high-risk pregnancies has become a topic of interest. Senior Gynaecologist at CK Birla Hospital, Dr Aruna Kalra, recently discussed the key factors to consider when contemplating water births in high-risk scenarios.

Consultation and Individual Assessment

One of the most critical steps highlighted by Dr Kalra is the importance of consultation with a specialist. Every pregnancy is unique, therefore, it's crucial to have an individual assessment to gauge the suitability of a water birth. This includes a thorough evaluation of the mother's health, the status of the pregnancy, and any potential risks that could arise.

Continuous Monitoring and Hospital Policies

High-risk conditions such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, multiple pregnancies, and pre-existing conditions like hypertension or heart disease, necessitate continuous monitoring during the birthing process. The birthing center or hospital must have policies in place for such monitoring during a water birth. The availability of emergency interventions is also a key factor to consider.

Informed Decision-Making and Expert Presence

Dr Kalra stressed the need for expectant mothers to make an informed decision. They should be adequately aware of the potential risks and benefits associated with a water birth in high-risk conditions. Moreover, having a team of experts present during the birth can provide immediate support and intervention if needed.

Despite the natural and calming qualities that water births offer, they may not always be the safest option for high-risk pregnancies. The decision should be made on a case-by-case basis, with the safety of the mother and baby as the top priority. It's crucial for expectant mothers to have open discussions with their healthcare providers, enabling them to make the best choice for their unique situation.