Business

Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand

As the United States grapples with an aging population, the senior care industry in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, is stepping up to the plate. Harvard’s 2023 study on housing America’s older adults reveals a demographic shift: the number of seniors, aged 65 and up, has surged from 43 million in 2012 to approximately 58 million in 2022.

Senior Population Growth in Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, this shift has culminated in a senior population of over 2.5 million. The state is prepared, boasting more than 1,100 assisted living and personal care homes with around 70,000 beds. This capacity is aimed to accommodate the estimated 62,500 seniors who might need or prefer to live in a senior community.

Happy Valley’s Role in Senior Care

Happy Valley is playing a pivotal role in Pennsylvania’s senior care industry, contributing significantly to the state’s $1.62 billion economic activity generated by assisted living. Local care providers are expanding their services to cater to current and future needs, focusing on memory care, in-home services, and a wide array of living options for seniors. One such provider, Valley View Retirement Community, plans to bolster its memory care services starting in 2024.

Happy Valley as a Retirement Destination

In addition to offering comprehensive services, Happy Valley is becoming a sought-after retirement destination. Penn State alumni and seniors with family in the area are attracted to its familiar environment and the appeal of a small city teeming with university-related activities and events.

While the senior care industry is evolving to meet growing demands, it is also shaping Happy Valley into a haven for seniors looking for a vibrant, engaging, and caring community to call home.

Business Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

