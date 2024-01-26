Senator John Thune Urges Permanent Telehealth Access for Medicare Beneficiaries

U.S. Senator John Thune of South Dakota, an active member of the Senate telehealth working group, has publicly requested the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to solidify the current telehealth flexibilities. These allowances, which saw an expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries, are scheduled to end by the close of 2024.

Advocacy for Permanent Telehealth Access

In his appeal for enduring telehealth access, Senator Thune reintroduced the Telemental Health Care Access Act. This move is aimed at eliminating obstacles to telemental health services for Medicare beneficiaries. Thune, a long-standing advocate for telehealth, is driven by the vision of enhancing healthcare access, particularly in rural communities. He is credited with authoring the e-TREAT Act, a law that widened the scope of substance use disorder treatment through telehealth. Thune has also led the charge in the expansion of telehealth through the CONNECT for Health Act.

Addressing the HHS

In a letter penned to Secretary Becerra, Thune, accompanied by his colleagues, urged the HHS to join forces with Congress. The goal is to ensure that permanent telehealth access for Medicare beneficiaries is established before the expiration of the temporary waivers. They underscored the value of telehealth as a cost-effective strategy to augment care, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The letter stressed on providing long-term assurance to patients and clinicians about the availability of telehealth services.

Cooperation for Greater Access

Senator Tina Smith is another key player advocating for increased telehealth services. She has introduced related legislation aiming to broaden telehealth access. The bipartisan Telemental Health Care Access Act, now reintroduced, is specifically designed to do away with the requirement for in-person visits before receiving telemental services. The intent is to simplify the process for mental health patients on Medicare to access care through telehealth.