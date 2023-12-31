en English
Health

Senator Fetterman Exposes Social Media’s Toll on Mental Well-being

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:28 pm EST
U.S. Senator John Fetterman has openly discussed the impact of social media on his mental health, stating it accelerated his clinical depression. In a candid conversation on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Fetterman identified social media as an “accelerant” for his mental health condition, particularly following the 2022 election that led to an influx of online activity and comments concerning his family’s future. The surge of negative social media interactions compelled his family to suspend online posting, particularly of family photos, due to safety concerns.

A Struggle with Depression: From Victory to Walter Reed

Senator Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, unraveled his battles with depression, revealing the magnitude of his struggle in the days leading to his swearing-in ceremony. The Senator’s depression intensified after his stroke and subsequent Senate race victory, raising concerns among his family, especially for his children. In February, Fetterman checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for depression treatment. The move was a pivotal point in his struggle, as he battled not only his mental health condition but also the fear of public judgment that could potentially harm his career.

The Impact of Social Media: A Cautionary Tale

Fetterman highlighted the irony of strangers investing time to post negative comments about individuals they do not personally know, a phenomenon that became a catalyst for his mental health problems. The Senator, who now reports his depression as being in remission, has since modified his interaction with social media, using it more selectively and dedicating less time to it. This shift embodies his skepticism about the idea that social media can foster mental health, serving as a cautionary tale about its potential negative effects.

Breaking the Stigma: Advocacy for Mental Health

Fetterman’s public acknowledgment of his mental health struggles forms part of his broader advocacy to support others dealing with similar issues. By sharing his experiences, he aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health, urging others not to suffer in silence. He underscores the importance of seeking help and continues to speak out about mental health, offering guidance and hope to those facing similar challenges.

Health Social Issues United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

