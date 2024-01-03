en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression

In a heart-rending revelation, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman shared his personal battle with clinical depression, offering an intimate perspective on mental health struggles that often remain shrouded in stigma. Fetterman’s candid discourse on his mental health journey came after he sought treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a stroke and a grueling Senate campaign.

From Political Triumph to Personal Struggle

Despite Fetterman’s political accomplishment of winning a critical Senate seat, contributing to the Democratic party’s control of the Senate, his personal life was marked by a relentless internal battle. The Senator’s depression led to a withdrawal from daily activities, affecting his ability to participate in work and family life. A marked change was his absence from cherished holiday traditions, a poignant indicator of his mental anguish.

A Battle Fought and Won

On February 15, 2023, Fetterman checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment, a decision that came in the wake of a stroke he had in May 2022. The stroke had severe implications for his health, leading to the implantation of a pacemaker and defibrillator to manage his heart conditions. His mental health journey was punctuated by dark thoughts about self-harm, particularly considering the potential impact on his three children. After six weeks of inpatient treatment, his depression is now in remission.

Leading with Empathy and Hope

Emerging from his personal darkness, Fetterman has since resumed his duties in the Capitol with a renewed presence, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. His personal experience has lent him a unique perspective, transforming him into a beacon of hope for others who may be traversing their own dark times. His story underscores the importance of seeking help, reinforcing the message that with assistance, significant improvement is possible, giving hope to those grappling with similar issues.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions

By Momen Zellmi

Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with 18 Missions

By Mazhar Abbas

Malaysia's Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription

By BNN Correspondents

Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviat ...
@Aviation · 2 mins
Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviat ...
heart comment 0
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

By Hadeel Hashem

Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry
Hollywood’s Bizarre Anti-Aging Treatments: The ‘Penis Facial’ Revisited

By BNN Correspondents

Hollywood's Bizarre Anti-Aging Treatments: The 'Penis Facial' Revisited
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
33 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
45 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
1 min
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
2 mins
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
2 mins
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
2 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
2 mins
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
2 mins
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app