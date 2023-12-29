Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, extending his aid to families affected by the recent fire incident in Iloilo City, also illuminated his broader vision for the Philippines’ emergency response and healthcare infrastructure. His Malasakit Team distributed various goods to the victims, simultaneously checking their eligibility for housing and livelihood assistance.

BFP Modernization Act in Action

Go underscored the ongoing modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) as a crucial element of the nation’s safety measures. This transformation is guided by the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, a ten-year initiative aimed at enhancing the BFP’s preparedness for fire incidents. By transitioning the BFP into a world-class institution, Go intends to prioritize the value of human life and safety, ensuring effective response to fire-related emergencies.

Malasakit Centers: An Invaluable Health Resource

Go urged the victims to also visit the Malasakit Centers for additional health assistance. These centers, established through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, an act for which Go is the principal author and sponsor, have already assisted around ten million Filipinos. Consolidating relevant agencies to provide medical assistance to indigent patients, these centers serve as a testament to Go’s commitment to accessible healthcare.

Super Health Centers and the Regional Specialty Centers Act

Go highlighted the significance of Super Health Centers and the enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act – both initiatives aimed at improving the nation’s health infrastructure. These centers and the act are expected to bring a significant upliftment in the healthcare services available to the local population, attesting to Go’s focus on healthcare at the grassroots level.

Infrastructure Boost in Iloilo City

Go’s vision for Iloilo City extends beyond immediate disaster relief. His support for various infrastructure projects in the city, including the construction of multipurpose buildings, health stations, roads, a flood control system, a seawall, a legislative building, and the improvement of public parks, reflects a long-term commitment to the city’s growth and development.