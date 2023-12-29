en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, extending his aid to families affected by the recent fire incident in Iloilo City, also illuminated his broader vision for the Philippines’ emergency response and healthcare infrastructure. His Malasakit Team distributed various goods to the victims, simultaneously checking their eligibility for housing and livelihood assistance.

BFP Modernization Act in Action

Go underscored the ongoing modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) as a crucial element of the nation’s safety measures. This transformation is guided by the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, a ten-year initiative aimed at enhancing the BFP’s preparedness for fire incidents. By transitioning the BFP into a world-class institution, Go intends to prioritize the value of human life and safety, ensuring effective response to fire-related emergencies.

Malasakit Centers: An Invaluable Health Resource

Go urged the victims to also visit the Malasakit Centers for additional health assistance. These centers, established through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, an act for which Go is the principal author and sponsor, have already assisted around ten million Filipinos. Consolidating relevant agencies to provide medical assistance to indigent patients, these centers serve as a testament to Go’s commitment to accessible healthcare.

Super Health Centers and the Regional Specialty Centers Act

Go highlighted the significance of Super Health Centers and the enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act – both initiatives aimed at improving the nation’s health infrastructure. These centers and the act are expected to bring a significant upliftment in the healthcare services available to the local population, attesting to Go’s focus on healthcare at the grassroots level.

Infrastructure Boost in Iloilo City

Go’s vision for Iloilo City extends beyond immediate disaster relief. His support for various infrastructure projects in the city, including the construction of multipurpose buildings, health stations, roads, a flood control system, a seawall, a legislative building, and the improvement of public parks, reflects a long-term commitment to the city’s growth and development.

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island

By Mazhar Abbas

Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning

By Geeta Pillai

Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience

By Mazhar Abbas

Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders

By Geeta Pillai

Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina ...
@Africa · 13 mins
Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina ...
heart comment 0
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece’s Healthcare System

By Safak Costu

Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System
Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son’s Urgent Heart Surgery

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties

By Safak Costu

Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
Latest Headlines
World News
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
20 seconds
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
1 min
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
1 min
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
1 min
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Controversial Remarks
1 min
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Controversial Remarks
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning
1 min
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
4 mins
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
4 mins
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
4 mins
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app