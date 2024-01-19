Senate Hearing Calls for 'Moonshot' Effort in Long COVID Research

In a recent Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, leaders in the medical field, alongside lawmakers, delved into the complications and advances in research surrounding long COVID. The focus of the hearing was to highlight the pressing need for further research, patient care enhancement, and the development of long COVID treatments. At the center of the discussion was the fragmented nature of the current research, as pointed out by informatics expert Charisse Madlock-Brown, who urged for a concerted 'long COVID moonshot' initiative aimed at fostering unity in research efforts and augmenting funding.

Long COVID: A Growing Health Concern

Long COVID, a potentially debilitating chronic condition, affects an estimated 16 million working-age Americans, with between 2 to 4 million rendered unable to work due to its incapacitating effects. The Senate HELP Committee hearing featured personal narratives from those afflicted by long COVID, underscoring the importance of better physician awareness and the requirement to curtail instances of medical gaslighting.

The Call for a 'Moonshot' Investment

Patients, advocates, and experts at the hearing made a unanimous call for a significant boost in funding for long COVID research, akin to a 'moonshot investment' from the US government. Senators echoed this sentiment and pledged to press for more funding. Criticism was also directed towards health insurance companies for their lack of adequate coverage provision. The overarching message was clear - a comprehensive approach is needed to tackle the immense health and economic impacts posed by long COVID.

Addressing the Challenges: Research and Treatment

During the hearing, Senator Roger Marshall expressed his dissatisfaction with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their sluggish progress, despite substantial funding. He suggested a shift in funds towards the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a more private sector-friendly entity, that could potentially expedite research into treatments, including microclots that often go undetected in standard scans. Clinical epidemiologist Ziyad Al-Aly recognized the necessity for larger, quicker trials to discover viable treatments.

In the quest for effective treatments, off-label remedies were also discussed. Tiffany Walker of Emory University spoke about low-dose naltrexone, which has shown promise in some patients. Senator Marshall championed the use of off-label medications during desperate times and argued against penalizing physicians for such practices. Recommendations for a national telementoring network for clinicians and faster trials to evaluate treatments were also put forth.

The testimonies at the hearing emphasized the importance of comprehensive research, increased funding, and improved patient care in tackling the long COVID challenge. It is clear that a 'moonshot' effort is essential in addressing the research challenges of long COVID.