en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Seminar ‘Hidden Danger: Stroke’ Sheds Light on Growing Health Threat in Antalya

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Seminar ‘Hidden Danger: Stroke’ Sheds Light on Growing Health Threat in Antalya

The Muratpaşa Municipality of Antalya, in a joint venture with Memorial Hospital, hosted a seminar titled ‘Hidden Danger: Stroke’. The seminar took place at the cultural hall of Muratpaşa Municipality, shedding light on the growing health menace of stroke. Interventional Neurologist Gencer was the key speaker at the event, providing a comprehensive overview of stroke, its causes, symptoms, diagnostic procedures, and treatment.

The Rising Threat of Stroke

According to Gencer, stroke is becoming a significant health concern in Turkey. He cited data from 2021 stating that Turkey had recorded 40 thousand cases of stroke. He further projected an alarming 800 thousand new cases for the current year.

Recognizing Stroke Symptoms

Gencer emphasized the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms. He pointed out that the first 4 hours post-onset of stroke symptoms are critical for treatment. Gencer stressed that a delay of each minute in treatment results in the loss of 2 million neurons, leading to irreversible damage.

Public Awareness and Stroke Prevention

The primary objective of the seminar was to raise public awareness and educate the public on the importance of promptly responding to stroke symptoms. Timely recognition and treatment can significantly mitigate the potential long-term effects of a stroke. The seminar successfully conveyed the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action at the onset of stroke symptoms.

0
Education Health Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Dukes Education Acquires Pippa Pop-ins Nursery Schools in Record-Breaking Deal
In a landmark transaction that underscores the value placed on high-quality educational institutions, Christie & Co has facilitated the sale of Pippa Pop-ins Nursery Schools to Dukes Education. Christie & Co, a specialist business property adviser and a part of Christie Group PLC, has been instrumental in executing the highest value sale of an independent
Dukes Education Acquires Pippa Pop-ins Nursery Schools in Record-Breaking Deal
Northwest Missouri State University's Dean, Mike Steiner, to Present on Nodaway County's Early Music Scene
27 mins ago
Northwest Missouri State University's Dean, Mike Steiner, to Present on Nodaway County's Early Music Scene
NDP Concerns, Teachers Strike, Mysterious Death, and More: A Glimpse into Saskatchewan's Latest Developments
39 mins ago
NDP Concerns, Teachers Strike, Mysterious Death, and More: A Glimpse into Saskatchewan's Latest Developments
Accommodation Crisis in South African Universities Amid Rising Matriculants
13 mins ago
Accommodation Crisis in South African Universities Amid Rising Matriculants
Renowned Economist Thabi Leoka Resigns from MTN SA Board Amid Academic Credentials Scrutiny
14 mins ago
Renowned Economist Thabi Leoka Resigns from MTN SA Board Amid Academic Credentials Scrutiny
Williamsburg Technical College Honors Student with President's Award
14 mins ago
Williamsburg Technical College Honors Student with President's Award
Latest Headlines
World News
Taylor Swift's Voter Influence and Key Political Developments: The Excerpt Podcast
12 seconds
Taylor Swift's Voter Influence and Key Political Developments: The Excerpt Podcast
Westmeath Committee Upholds U18 Adult Sport Ban Amid Fiery Debate
13 seconds
Westmeath Committee Upholds U18 Adult Sport Ban Amid Fiery Debate
Zachary High Winter Sports Teams Excel in Cold Weather
25 seconds
Zachary High Winter Sports Teams Excel in Cold Weather
NFL Championship Sunday Preview: Final Four Teams, Odds, and Matchups
28 seconds
NFL Championship Sunday Preview: Final Four Teams, Odds, and Matchups
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Bid, Endorses Trump
29 seconds
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Bid, Endorses Trump
Power of Attorney Challenges: A Canadian Physician's Personal Struggle
34 seconds
Power of Attorney Challenges: A Canadian Physician's Personal Struggle
Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
52 seconds
Ron DeSantis Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump
The Dawn of a New Era: 2024's Pioneering Advances in Science and Technology
1 min
The Dawn of a New Era: 2024's Pioneering Advances in Science and Technology
Shaquille O'Neal Denounces 'Celebrity' Label; Orlando Magic to Retire His Jersey
1 min
Shaquille O'Neal Denounces 'Celebrity' Label; Orlando Magic to Retire His Jersey
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
2 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
30 mins
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
39 mins
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
1 hour
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
2 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
2 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
3 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
5 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app