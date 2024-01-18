Seminar ‘Hidden Danger: Stroke’ Sheds Light on Growing Health Threat in Antalya

The Muratpaşa Municipality of Antalya, in a joint venture with Memorial Hospital, hosted a seminar titled ‘Hidden Danger: Stroke’. The seminar took place at the cultural hall of Muratpaşa Municipality, shedding light on the growing health menace of stroke. Interventional Neurologist Gencer was the key speaker at the event, providing a comprehensive overview of stroke, its causes, symptoms, diagnostic procedures, and treatment.

The Rising Threat of Stroke

According to Gencer, stroke is becoming a significant health concern in Turkey. He cited data from 2021 stating that Turkey had recorded 40 thousand cases of stroke. He further projected an alarming 800 thousand new cases for the current year.

Recognizing Stroke Symptoms

Gencer emphasized the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms. He pointed out that the first 4 hours post-onset of stroke symptoms are critical for treatment. Gencer stressed that a delay of each minute in treatment results in the loss of 2 million neurons, leading to irreversible damage.

Public Awareness and Stroke Prevention

The primary objective of the seminar was to raise public awareness and educate the public on the importance of promptly responding to stroke symptoms. Timely recognition and treatment can significantly mitigate the potential long-term effects of a stroke. The seminar successfully conveyed the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action at the onset of stroke symptoms.