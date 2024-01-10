Semi-Permanent Foundation: A Rising Beauty Trend Amid Growing Concerns

A burgeoning beauty trend, semi-permanent foundation, is catching the eye of many beauty enthusiasts as a potential solution to the daily grind of makeup application. This innovative procedure employs ultra-fine needles to administer bespoke color pigments into the skin, akin to a facial tattoo. Its proponents promise not merely an even skin tone and concealed blemishes, but a radiant complexion that withstands the test of time—up to six months, to be precise—before requiring a touch-up.

Advertisment

A Promise of Youthful Glow and Collagen Boost

Added to the allure of a consistent, ready-to-go look, the needling process is touted to spur collagen production—a protein instrumental in keeping our skin supple and youthful. This could potentially lead to the diminishing of hyperpigmentation and a brighter skin appearance. In the UK, most of these treatments leverage a method known as BB Glow and are priced from £100, involving a 90-minute procedure and a brief 24-hour recovery window.

Celebrity Endorsement and Social Media Popularity

Advertisment

This beauty trend has found a fertile ground on social media platforms, where influencers and celebrities alike have been seen endorsing the procedure. However, despite its popularity, concerns have been raised by experts about the safety and effectiveness of semi-permanent foundation.

Expert Concerns and the Need for Regulation

The risks associated with this procedure are manifold and include widespread infections, scarring, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and an artificial appearance owing to the complexities involved in achieving a uniform complexion. Over time, pigment fading can lead to patchiness, and attempts at forced removal could result in unwanted color hues. The use of skincare products with active ingredients and sun exposure can also expedite pigment fading.

Karen Betts, a seasoned permanent makeup artist, has flagged challenges in the blending of titanium-based skin-colored pigments into the skin, warning of a potential chalky appearance. There are also growing concerns about the lack of regulation within the industry, with a clamor for more stringent training measures and stricter monitoring mechanisms.

Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar, a GP and aesthetician, has underscored the urgent need for industry regulation, highlighting the risks associated with someone being certified to perform the procedure after merely a day-long course.