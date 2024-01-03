en English
Health

Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease

In the battle against obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease (CVD), a recent study has shed new light on the potential of semaglutide, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), in mediating the development of atherosclerosis, known as atherogenesis. Semaglutide, renowned for its ability to lower blood glucose levels and reduce body weight, has now been scrutinized for its impact on human epicardial fat (EAT), aortic endothelial cells, and neutrophils – key players in the inflammatory and thrombotic mechanisms implicated in atherogenesis.

The Study: Epicardial Fat and Atherogenesis

The research involved the extraction of EAT and subcutaneous fat (SAT) from patients undergoing cardiac surgery. The differential glucose consumption and protein cargo of fat-released exosomes post-treatment with semaglutide or insulin were meticulously analyzed. The study also examined human neutrophils’ phenotype, their adhesion to aortic endothelial cells, and the process of angiogenesis. The immune cells and plasma protein markers were evaluated before and after a six-month semaglutide treatment.

Semaglutide: A Potential Therapeutic Target

The outcomes revealed that semaglutide altered the protein cargo in EAT explants and boosted the secretion of gelsolin, an antithrombotic protein. It also modulated neutrophil functions such as migration and adhesion. Semaglutide decreased levels of the adiposity marker FABP4 in patients and influenced neutrophil phenotype and plasma markers linked to adiposity, inflammation, and fibrosis. Despite certain GLP-1 RAs not showcasing benefits in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), semaglutide demonstrated potential in altering factors involved in atherosclerosis, suggesting it could be a viable therapeutic target for the condition.

Noninsulin Antidiabetic Medications: A Safe Bet?

In a related development, another research has offered preliminary evidence that the consumption of noninsulin antidiabetic medications (ADMs), inclusive of GLP-1 receptor agonists, during early pregnancy, does not correlate with a higher risk of major birth defects as opposed to insulin. This study followed the children of over 50,000 pregnant individuals across six countries for a year after birth, monitoring conditions such as cleft palate and congenital hydrocephalus. Although the results hint that noninsulin ADMs are not significant teratogens, researchers have not ruled out a minor increased risk for malformations post exposure to these drugs.

Obesity: A Global Health Crisis

With obesity predicted to affect over a billion individuals globally by 2030, the need for effective treatment is urgent. Despite the proven efficacy of anti-obesity medications like semaglutide, there is a marked reluctance among healthcare professionals to prescribe them. This hesitation, coupled with the economic impact of obesity, underscores the need for a more proactive approach to addressing this public health crisis.

Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

