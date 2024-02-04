Selma Blair Updates Fans on Health Struggles: MS in Remission, Continues Battle with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Selma Blair, former 'Dancing with the Stars' (DWTS) participant, has taken to social media to provide an update on her health. Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, had to step down from DWTS's 31st season owing to her health issues. In a video posted on Instagram on January 29, Blair revealed details about her ongoing struggle with pain and the complications arising from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
Confronting Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
The condition, which influences Blair's connective tissues, inflicts stiffness and instability in her muscles. Contrary to the general advantage enjoyed by most, Blair confessed that stretching exacerbates her symptoms. Despite the persistent pain and stiffness, Blair announced that her MS is presently in remission.
IVIG Treatment: A Ray of Hope
She attributed her condition's improvement to her IVIG treatment, an immunoglobulin replacement therapy that has significantly aided her. Nevertheless, Blair continues to grapple with fatigue and stiffness. She also noted that her movement improves when she's alone, implying that anxiety, stress, and fatigue, which can escalate her dystonia, a disorder causing involuntary muscle contractions, are factors that detrimentally impact her condition.
Gratitude Amidst the Struggle
Blair's reflective commentary on her life struck chords of both gratitude and disappointment. While acknowledging her limitations in coordination, balance, and stamina, she also expressed her sense of fortune. Her update resonated with her fans and colleagues, drawing supportive comments from professional dancer Sasha Farber and other DWTS alumni.