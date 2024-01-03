Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury

The concept of self-care is ascending the ladder of priorities, particularly in the business realm. Founder and CEO of United We Care, Ritu Mehrotra, advocates self-care as an essential, not a luxury, for a healthier, happier existence. This perspective deems self-care as a leader’s responsibility to nurture an environment that minimizes burnout, augments productivity, and underpins a robust workforce.

Integrating Mental Wellness into Workplace Culture

Embedding mental health into the workplace fabric doesn’t just enhance individual well-being, but it also ignites innovation and resilience. Technology and AI have emerged as potent allies, offering valuable tools to help individuals maintain mental health amidst the labyrinth of modern life.

Adobe, a global tech giant, has exemplified this by implementing a wellbeing reimbursement program. It supports the physical, mental, and financial wellbeing of its employees, reimbursing up to $600 annually for eligible services and activities. This initiative underlines the critical role of companies in fostering employee wellness.

Practical Self-Care: Beyond the Buzzword

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Happiness Officer at NumroVani, illuminates the link between self-care and mental health. He proposes practical methods for self-care, such as personalized rituals based on Ayurveda or Astrology, maintaining good sleep hygiene, space management, decluttering, gratitude and forgiveness exercises, emotional care through journaling, and the use of affirmations, manifestations, and natural elements like crystals. These techniques highlight the broader scope of self-care beyond mere relaxation or indulgence, moving towards a comprehensive approach to mental wellness.

The Path to True Happiness

Prakriti Poddar, Global Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing at Roundglass Living app, opines that true happiness originates from within. It is achieved by self-care practices that prioritize health and well-being, alongside living in harmony with nature. This philosophy encourages dissociating happiness from mindless consumption and society-endorsed goals, centering instead on health and well-being for enduring joy, contentment, and good health.

As the concept of self-care infiltrates the business world, it’s becoming clear that it is far from a selfish act. Instead, it is a vital component of wellness, a responsibility of leaders, and an essential tool for creating a thriving workforce and resilient business environment.