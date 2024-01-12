en English
Seher Mir’s ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Seher Mir’s ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir

In the rustic corners of Pulwama district, Kashmir, a young woman named Seher Mir has initiated a revolution of sorts. Stirred by the daunting lack of menstrual health knowledge during her research for a university application project, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Thus, was born ZOON, a non-profit organization previously known as Andleb-i-Firdous, focused on enlightening rural girls about menstrual health and hygiene.

Empowering the Uninformed

With the support of her father and an enthusiastic team of volunteers – Nuha Malik, Fayiez Rafiq, and Ahmad Wani, Seher conducts awareness sessions in government schools and villages. The discussions revolve around menstruation, period irregularities, and the array of menstrual products available. The team also takes on the Herculean task of debunking deeply ingrained myths about menstruation, a feat that requires patience and perseverance.

Providing Access to Menstrual Products

Recognizing that knowledge without resources is inadequate, ZOON has made strides in providing access to sanitary napkins. This is accomplished through purchases and crowdfunding, resulting in the distribution of over 15,000-20,000 pads. The local pad brand, Purva, has sponsored ZOON’s efforts, aiding in their mission to provide free sanitary napkins to girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

Future Plans and Larger Campaigns

Looking towards the future, ZOON plans to expand its educational reach to male students, acknowledging their role in breaking the menstrual taboo. The organization also plans to partner with government authorities to make a broader impact on society. ZOON’s efforts are part of the larger campaign, Banega Swachh India, championed by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign’s primary focus is to improve overall health and hygiene in India and places a keen emphasis on vulnerable communities and environmental health.

Education Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

