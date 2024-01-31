Seelos Therapeutics Receives FDA's Guidance for Phase III Study of SLS-002

In a significant development, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a prominent biopharmaceutical company, has received a favorable response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Phase II study of SLS-002, a potential treatment for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The FDA's Guidance

The FDA has recommended that the primary endpoint for the Phase III trial of SLS-002 could be the change from baseline in the Montgomery -sberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score at Day 16, instead of the 24-hour timepoint used in the Phase II study. Moreover, the key secondary endpoint could be the change from baseline at 24 hours on the suicidality scale. This pivotal agreement has provided Seelos Therapeutics the impetus to proceed with the Phase III development of SLS-002.

Significance of SLS-002

SLS-002 has shown promising results in previous trials, demonstrating clinically significant treatment differences from placebo. The treatment comprises intranasal racemic ketamine. Seelos Therapeutics aims to address the urgent need for FDA-approved therapeutics for suicidality, a problem that has been haunting the U.S. for a while. In 2022 alone, the U.S. registered over 49,449 suicides, and the associated costs surpassed $500 billion. It's a challenge that needs immediate and effective measures.

Seelos Therapeutics' Future Endeavours

Seelos Therapeutics’ portfolio includes numerous late-stage clinical assets targeting Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company is also gearing up to participate in the Department of Defense's adaptive platform trial for PTSD treatments. The press release from the company also conscientiously included a reminder for individuals battling suicidal thoughts to seek immediate medical help, providing contact details for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The company's commitment to addressing one of the most pressing mental health issues is commendable, and its progress is expected to be followed closely by the healthcare industry.