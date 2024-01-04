SEE International and Savie Health Unite to Open Vision Clinic in Santa Barbara County

In a significant stride towards improving community health, SEE International, a renowned nonprofit humanitarian organization, has joined forces with Savie Health. This collaboration aims to establish a vision clinic in Santa Barbara County, offering free eyecare services to uninsured community members in North County and its vicinity.

Free Eyecare for Uninsured Community Members

The proposed clinic plans to provide screenings, comprehensive eye exams, and prescription glasses without charge. The services will be available at the Lompoc Clinic every other Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A lunch-hour vision clinic opening event will be held on January 12 to commemorate this partnership. The event will serve light refreshments and feature representatives from both organizations.

Commitment to Quality Service and Accessible Care

Eryn Shugart of Savie Health and Anisha Verdialez of SEE International have both affirmed their organizations’ dedication to offering quality service and enhancing access to care for local patients. Savie Health is currently the sole free medical clinic in Santa Barbara County, providing primary care, behavioral health, and case management among other healthcare services.

SEE International and Savie Health: A Legacy of Care

SEE International is globally recognized for its efforts to restore sight and improve eyecare accessibility. With a track record of serving over five million individuals and performing over half a million sight-restoring surgeries since 1974, SEE International continues to make strides in community health. Meanwhile, Savie Health remains pivotal in offering free primary healthcare services in Santa Barbara County. This partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations in a bid to make eyecare accessible to uninsured individuals in North County and surrounding areas.