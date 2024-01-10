en English
Health

Securing Healthcare in the Cloud: The Dual Defense of CSPM and ASPM

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Securing Healthcare in the Cloud: The Dual Defense of CSPM and ASPM

As the digital revolution drives the healthcare industry, cloud computing has emerged as a pivotal force. It is transforming the traditional landscape, bringing forth benefits that include cost-effective data storage, enhanced flexibility of data access, efficient data-related operations, and a reduced time to market. Moreover, it has become indispensable in facilitating telehealth services, a rapidly growing field in the era of modern medicine.

Challenges in the Cloud: A Double-Edged Sword

Yet, with these advantages comes a set of new challenges. The most pressing among them are data security concerns, high costs, and a lack of necessary technical skills. The transition to the cloud has introduced fresh avenues for cyber threats, with application security, particularly for healthcare applications, being increasingly at risk. Attackers are on the prowl, ready to exploit vulnerabilities to access sensitive data or disrupt operations, putting the sanctity of patient information and the smooth functioning of healthcare services at stake.

A Two-Pronged Approach to Security: CSPM and ASPM

To counter these threats, a comprehensive security posture management approach is essential. This strategy combines the forces of Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM). While CSPM is geared towards securing the cloud infrastructure, ASPM is charged with the task of securing the applications themselves. Together, they present a formidable front against potential security breaches.

ASPM: The Frontline of Application Security

ASPM is a continuous process that encompasses a series of measures including discovery, monitoring, assessment, and remediation of vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle. This approach aids in protecting against unauthorized access, data interception, and regulatory violations. Furthermore, ASPM can complement CSPM by discovering APIs, prioritizing critical applications, and identifying gaps in cloud security.

Among the best practices for utilizing ASPM are automating security testing, integrating security into the development process, real-time monitoring of application behavior, and streamlining remediation efforts with automation. This not only improves the security posture but also cuts down costs and reduces the potential for human error.

Securing the Future of Healthcare with ASPM and CSPM

By integrating ASPM with CSPM, healthcare organizations can ensure a higher level of security for their applications. This integration can help save costs, prevent security breaches, dodge compliance fines, and avoid service disruptions. Furthermore, ASPM enables continuous monitoring and improvement, ensuring that applications and data are always shielded from threats – a crucial requirement in the dynamic landscape of cloud security. As such, healthcare organizations must invest in a robust application security strategy, using the combined power of ASPM and CSPM, to safeguard their digital assets in the cloud era.

Health Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

