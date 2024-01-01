SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple’s Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

Tracie Lord, a 43-year-old communications specialist from Wigan, England, and her husband Steve, embarked on a significant weight loss journey following an incident at SeaWorld in Florida back in 2017. At her heaviest, Tracie weighed over 300 pounds and struggled to fit into the test seat for the Mako ride. This humiliating experience served as a wake-up call for the couple, who were known to consume fast food up to three times a weekend, with Tracie ingesting up to 3,000 calories daily.

A Transformation Journey Begins

Following the SeaWorld incident, the Lords undertook drastic changes to their lifestyle. Tracie managed to lose nine stone (approximately 126 pounds) and drop six dress sizes over 18 months, while Steve also shed five stone (approximately 70 pounds). Their transformation involved adopting a healthier diet, with Tracie learning to cook nutritious versions of their favorite take-out meals, and a commitment to regular exercise.

Adversity and Persistence

The couple’s progress experienced a setback in 2022 when Tracie was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite facing this adversity, the Lords persisted with their health goals. Following surgery and radiotherapy, Tracie was given the ‘all clear’ in October. Even though she will be required to take medication for the next five years, Tracie’s determination remains steadfast.

A Symbolic Return

In September 2023, the couple celebrated their weight loss progress with a symbolic return to SeaWorld. This time, Tracie was able to fit comfortably into the Mako ride seat, a stark contrast to their visit six years prior. Their weight loss journey not only improved their physical well-being but also strengthened their relationship, an intangible benefit that has fortified their bond even more.