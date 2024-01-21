Seattle's Sweetened Beverage Tax Revenue Rises but Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

In the heart of Pacific Northwest, Seattle's sweetened beverage tax revenue is experiencing an upswing in 2022, but remains shy of its pre-pandemic levels. The tax revenue, which had seen a decline during the grip of the pandemic, has shown a recovery with an approximately 11% increase, bringing the total to around $21 million.

Tax Revenue Trends

The tax, introduced in 2018, was designed with the dual aim of improving public health by curbing sugary drink consumption and generating funds for programs focused on healthy food access, child health, and early learning. However, the pandemic played spoilsport with the tax revenue declining to $17.3 million in 2020, a significant fall from the $23 million generated in 2018 and the $22 million in 2019.

Future Projections

Despite the increase in 2022, future projections paint a less rosy picture. The tax revenue is projected to hover lower in the next two years, with estimates of $20.4 million expected in 2023 and a slight increase to $20.7 million in 2024.

Allocation and Use of Revenue

Around 65% of the tax revenue is earmarked for food security programs, with the remaining funds diverted to early learning and child development. The Sweetened Beverage Tax Community Advisory Board is steadfast in its commitment to monitor the investments and advocate for equitable funding solutions for food security and child development programs in the city.

City officials, cognizant of the shortfall caused by the pandemic, are exploring new revenue streams to compensate for the deficit and maintain the momentum of these crucial public health programs. The challenge is to balance the financial needs of these programs while ensuring the health and well-being of Seattle's residents in the years to come.