Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience

In a unique instance of childbirth, 31-year-old Seattle resident Biffy Hell used the power of song to ease her labor pains. Supported by her musician husband Brandon and their doula, Maddy Barnes, Biffy sang her way through her five-hour labor, likening the experience to a vacation.

Music as a Means of Pain Management

Biffy and Brandon, both passionate about music, decided to use it as a form of pain management during labor. As Biffy reached 7 centimeters dilation, the couple started singing songs by Planetshakers and Sheryl Crow, among others. Biffy was able to sustain her singing for the majority of her labor, ceasing only 30 minutes before the birth of their son, Jack.

From Trauma to Triumph

The couple’s first child, Penelope, was born in a hospital after Biffy had to be induced, a process she found traumatic. Determined to have a natural birth for their second child, they planned to deliver at a birthing center. Their plan was successful, with Jack being born at 8:20 p.m., weighing a healthy 7 pounds.

Inspiring Others Through Song

Following Jack’s birth, the family celebrated his arrival by singing Disney songs, with Jack appearing noticeably relaxed. Biffy now advocates for the use of music during childbirth, emphasizing that the quality of the singer’s voice is immaterial. What matters, according to her, is finding music that provides comfort or motivation. Her story serves as an inspiration for others to explore alternative methods of managing pain during childbirth.