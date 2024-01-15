en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience

In a unique instance of childbirth, 31-year-old Seattle resident Biffy Hell used the power of song to ease her labor pains. Supported by her musician husband Brandon and their doula, Maddy Barnes, Biffy sang her way through her five-hour labor, likening the experience to a vacation.

Music as a Means of Pain Management

Biffy and Brandon, both passionate about music, decided to use it as a form of pain management during labor. As Biffy reached 7 centimeters dilation, the couple started singing songs by Planetshakers and Sheryl Crow, among others. Biffy was able to sustain her singing for the majority of her labor, ceasing only 30 minutes before the birth of their son, Jack.

From Trauma to Triumph

The couple’s first child, Penelope, was born in a hospital after Biffy had to be induced, a process she found traumatic. Determined to have a natural birth for their second child, they planned to deliver at a birthing center. Their plan was successful, with Jack being born at 8:20 p.m., weighing a healthy 7 pounds.

Inspiring Others Through Song

Following Jack’s birth, the family celebrated his arrival by singing Disney songs, with Jack appearing noticeably relaxed. Biffy now advocates for the use of music during childbirth, emphasizing that the quality of the singer’s voice is immaterial. What matters, according to her, is finding music that provides comfort or motivation. Her story serves as an inspiration for others to explore alternative methods of managing pain during childbirth.

0
Health
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

comment avatar

Seattle Mom's Unique Musical Childbirth Experience - Aurora James News

· 34 mins ago

[…] Source link […]

comment avatar

A Seattle mom's special musical experience in labor - Seattle Online

· 45 mins ago

[…] Source link […]

comment avatar

Seattle Mom's Unique Musical Childbirth Experience

· 57 mins ago

[…] Source […]

Log in to comment

Health

See more
37 seconds ago
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
The persistent issue of pollution in India has become a matter of significant concern, with a number of cities grappling with alarming air quality problems. This examination is centered around the most polluted cities in the nation, based on comprehensive data from environmental monitoring agencies as well as studies undertaken by environmental groups. India’s Most
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
2 mins ago
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
2 mins ago
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
1 min ago
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
1 min ago
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
1 min ago
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security
29 seconds
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
37 seconds
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
Australia Day: A Nation's Tradition Amidst Generational Divide
59 seconds
Australia Day: A Nation's Tradition Amidst Generational Divide
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
1 min
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
1 min
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
1 min
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
2 mins
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
2 mins
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
26 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
31 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app