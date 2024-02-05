Seattle Begins Construction on New Fire Station After Closing 'Cancer House'

On Monday, Seattle city leaders marked the commencement of construction on the new Fire Station 31, bringing a new chapter to a public safety saga that has been steeped in controversy for years. The new station is set to replace the notorious old Fire Station 31, dubbed the 'cancer house,' which was evacuated in 2019 due to health hazards, including pervasive mold.

The 'Cancer House'

The old station had been a source of health concerns for firefighters for decades. An eye-opening study revealed that out of 1,622 firefighters who were stationed there between the years 1975 and 2003, a staggering 119 developed cancer. This shocking statistic prompted further investigation, but no direct link was established between the station and the cancer cases.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD), undeterred by the inconclusive results, commissioned a further study with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. While this study was still underway, the decision to shut down the old station was solidified.

A New Hope

The new Fire Station 31, which is expected to be completed in late 2025, is a beacon of hope for the city's firefighters. It will be a state-of-the-art, three-story facility that will accommodate a fire engine, ladder truck, medic and aid units, and a Health One unit. The station is designed to meet the growing operational needs of Seattle Fire and improve response times in the expanding North Seattle community.

The $54 million project, funded by limited tax general obligation bonds, has been lauded as a significant milestone for public safety in North Seattle, receiving support from city officials, community leaders, and the Seattle Fire Fighters Union.

Conclusion

As Seattle embarks on this new journey, the construction of the new Fire Station 31 is more than just a new building. It is a symbol of the city's commitment to the health and safety of its firefighters and community. As the city turns the page on the 'cancer house' saga, it looks towards a future where its first responders can serve without fear for their own wellbeing.