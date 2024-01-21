Season for Sharing: Arizona Nonprofits Paving Pathway to Employment for People with Disabilities

Once a working nurse, Andrea James found herself in the throes of a severe depression in 2007 that led to a nearly seven-year hospitalization. The toll was heavy: she lost her house, her children, her car, and her independence. After a long recovery, she found a lifeline in ValleyLife's work adjustment program, where she spent seven months honing her skills. With the support of Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services (STARS), she gained certification as a peer support specialist. Today, she is employed by the Phoenix Fire Department, assisting individuals grappling with mental health issues and high-stress situations.

Empowering Communities Through Nonprofits

Andrea's story is not isolated. ValleyLife and STARS are among over 150 Arizona nonprofits that have been beneficiaries of The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign in 2022-23. The campaign, known for its robust community support, raised $1.6 million this season. Each nonprofit received $7,500, aiding their invaluable programs that assist people with disabilities and severe mental health issues to find employment.

Transforming Lives, One Job at a Time

Another nonprofit, The Opportunity Tree, has been instrumental in supporting Kiersten Beck. Living with fragile X syndrome, Kiersten found a job as a day care aide, thanks to the organization's adult day programs and job search support. Similarly, Jeffrey Terrill and Lenny Pearson, participants in STARS' programs, transitioned successfully into the workforce, finding employment that caters to their specific needs. Kylee Johnson, diagnosed with severe mental illness, too, has turned her life around with job training and support from ValleyLife. Now, she holds an office job with flexible hours, enabling her to manage her mental health needs effectively.

A Legacy of Sharing and Caring

Since its inception in 1993, the Season for Sharing campaign, initiated by The Arizona Republic, has been a beacon of hope for various community needs. The campaign has raised over $73 million entirely for nonprofit organizations, with all administrative costs covered by the campaign. This has allowed every penny raised to go directly towards aiding older Arizonans, struggling children and families, and teachers and students.