Sea Moss Craze: Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow Champion, But Experts Urge Caution

Sea moss, the latest online wellness supplement craze, is making waves with high-profile endorsements from celebrities like Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow. Despite its popularity and claims of numerous health benefits, nutrition experts cast doubt on its efficacy and safety, advising consumers to approach with caution.

The Rise of Sea Moss

Sea moss has become a staple in the wellness routines of many, including celebrities and social media influencers. Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Kourtney Kardashian have all touted the supposed benefits of this seaweed derivative. Marketed in various forms such as gels, liquids, capsules, and gummies, sea moss is celebrated for its vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. However, registered dietitian Miranda Galati warns that the health claims surrounding sea moss are mostly unsupported by scientific research, suggesting that everyday fruits and vegetables might be a more reliable choice for health benefits.

Concerns and Warnings from Health Experts

Despite its popular appeal, sea moss has raised concerns among health professionals. The risk of iodine toxicity, digestive issues, and heavy metal poisoning are potential dangers associated with its consumption. The Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Food Safety highlights that sea algae, including seaweed and sea moss, can accumulate heavy metals. With dietary supplements not subjected to the same rigorous FDA approval process as medicines, consumers might unknowingly expose themselves to products high in harmful substances. Furthermore, the limited and new research on sea moss means that its long-term health impacts remain largely unknown.

Proceed with Caution

For those considering adding sea moss to their wellness regimen, experts like Galati advise caution. Specific groups, including individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, over 65, or those with thyroid conditions, should avoid sea moss altogether. The potential for interactions with medications is another concern that underscores the importance of consulting with a healthcare professional before integrating sea moss or any new supplement into one's diet. While the allure of sea moss is undeniable, thanks to celebrity endorsements and social media buzz, the priority should always be safety and informed decision-making.