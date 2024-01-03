en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall

In a significant turn of events, Scynexis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, has restructured its commercial agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Limited (GSK). This adjustment is attributed to an incident requiring a product recall and a temporary halt in clinical trials for ibrexafungerp, a drug developed by Scynexis. This pause was necessitated by the discovery of a potential contaminant in the medication.

Amended Agreement Impacts Milestone Payments

The revised agreement has led to a decrease in the milestone payments initially slated for Scynexis from GSK. However, the royalty terms of the original contract remain intact. The initial deal, struck in March, saw Scynexis receive an upfront payment of $90 million when GSK procured the global marketing and development rights for ibrexafungerp, excluding China and certain other countries.

Financial Implications of the Amendment

From the total potential milestone payments of $503 million under the original agreement, Scynexis had already pocketed $25 million in June for achieving a development milestone. The amendment, triggered by the delay in the commercialization of BREXAFEMME and the subsequent pause in further clinical development of ibrexafungerp, has resulted in a drop in milestone payments for Scynexis. This change has led to a pre-market drop of approximately 9% for Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX).

Continued Confidence Despite Setbacks

Despite the revised agreement and the financial implications, both Scynexis and GSK have expressed confidence in the future success of their partnership. The amendment, they believe, mirrors the positive progress of their collaboration and the potential of their antifungal drug candidate.

0
Health United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach

By Salman Khan

Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health

By Salman Khan

Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion ...
@Business · 5 mins
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion ...
heart comment 0
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital

By BNN Correspondents

Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
Aidan Dalton’s Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others

By Justice Nwafor

Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives

By Justice Nwafor

U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
12 seconds
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
1 min
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
2 mins
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
2 mins
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
2 mins
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
3 mins
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
3 mins
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
3 mins
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
4 mins
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
7 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
22 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app