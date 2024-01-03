Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall

In a significant turn of events, Scynexis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, has restructured its commercial agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Limited (GSK). This adjustment is attributed to an incident requiring a product recall and a temporary halt in clinical trials for ibrexafungerp, a drug developed by Scynexis. This pause was necessitated by the discovery of a potential contaminant in the medication.

Amended Agreement Impacts Milestone Payments

The revised agreement has led to a decrease in the milestone payments initially slated for Scynexis from GSK. However, the royalty terms of the original contract remain intact. The initial deal, struck in March, saw Scynexis receive an upfront payment of $90 million when GSK procured the global marketing and development rights for ibrexafungerp, excluding China and certain other countries.

Financial Implications of the Amendment

From the total potential milestone payments of $503 million under the original agreement, Scynexis had already pocketed $25 million in June for achieving a development milestone. The amendment, triggered by the delay in the commercialization of BREXAFEMME and the subsequent pause in further clinical development of ibrexafungerp, has resulted in a drop in milestone payments for Scynexis. This change has led to a pre-market drop of approximately 9% for Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX).

Continued Confidence Despite Setbacks

Despite the revised agreement and the financial implications, both Scynexis and GSK have expressed confidence in the future success of their partnership. The amendment, they believe, mirrors the positive progress of their collaboration and the potential of their antifungal drug candidate.