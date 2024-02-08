Screen Time's Hidden Cost: $151 Billion Annually from Digital Eye Strain

In the hustle and bustle of the modern workplace, screens have become an indispensable part of our lives. However, a recent report reveals that this reliance on screens is taking a heavy toll on office workers' health and the American economy. The report, conducted by the Deloitte Economics Institute and the American Optometric Association (AOA), indicates that more than 104 million working-age Americans spend over seven hours daily on screens, significantly higher than the 42% of individuals in other professions. This excessive screen use leads to a substantial economic burden, with costs amounting to $151 billion annually, due to digital eye strain (DES).

Advertisment

The Hidden Cost of Screen Time

The $151 billion figure is a summation of the health system costs, reduced work productivity, and negative effects on well-being caused by DES. Symptoms of DES include neck and back pain, blurred vision, headaches, and dry eyes, which can occur after just two hours of screen use. The report highlights the significant impact of these symptoms on office workers' ability to perform their jobs effectively, leading to a decrease in productivity and an increase in healthcare expenditures.

Mitigating the Negative Effects of Screen Time

Advertisment

The report proposes that regular eye care, such as eye exams, the use of eye drops, and wearing appropriate glasses, can mitigate these negative effects and potentially save up to $1,920 per person each year. These measures can help alleviate symptoms associated with DES and improve overall eye health. The AOA emphasizes the importance of proper eye care habits and annual eye exams to maintain eye and overall health.

Eye Health Guidance for Screen Time

To assist individuals in managing their screen time more effectively, the AOA has provided an information guide, 'Eye Health Guidance for Screen Time'. This guide offers practical tips on reducing the negative effects of screen time, such as taking regular breaks, adjusting screen brightness and contrast, and using blue light filters. By following these guidelines, individuals can help protect their eyes and maintain their overall health.

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on screens, it is essential to recognize the hidden costs associated with excessive screen use. By taking proactive measures to protect our eyes and overall health, we can mitigate the negative effects of screen time and improve our productivity and well-being. Regular eye care habits, annual eye exams, and following the guidelines outlined in the AOA's 'Eye Health Guidance for Screen Time' are crucial steps towards maintaining eye and overall health in the digital age.

In conclusion, the recent report highlights the significant financial impact of excessive screen time, estimating a cost of $73 billion annually in the U.S. due to symptoms associated with digital eye strain. The report underscores the importance of regular eye care habits, annual eye exams, and following practical tips for reducing the negative effects of screen time. By taking proactive measures, individuals can protect their eyes and overall health, improving their productivity and well-being in the digital age.