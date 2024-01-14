Scranton’s ‘Shiver by the River’ Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy

Despite the cold and damp conditions that enveloped Scranton’s Lackawanna County, the spirit of community and commitment to good causes shone brightly during the annual ‘Shiver by the River’ race. Over a hundred participants disregarded the weather, donning their running shoes and participatory spirits for a series of events that included a 5k run, a 10k run, and a two-mile walk.

Communal Spirit Ignites the Winter Chill

Initiated at 10 a.m, the race saw local businesses, families, and individuals come together in a show of solidarity and sportsmanship. Among the crowd was Ed Dzielak from Throop, a local resident who braved the weather to support his wife participating in the 5k race. The first 300 participants to pre-register were rewarded with a commemorative t-shirt, further fueling the enthusiasm of the spirited participants.

Charitable Cause Fuels the Race

Yet, the ‘Shiver by the River’ is more than just a race; it is a beacon of hope for those in need. Each year, the event aims to raise funds through donations to support local families in need and bolster local charities. This year, the proceeds are destined for Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin and his family, offering them a lifeline in times of need.

Victors Amidst the Frost

As the day unfolded, awards were presented to the top male and female runners in both the 5k and 10k races, as well as to the top walker in the two-mile event. These awards not only celebrated individual achievements but also symbolized the collective triumph of the community in turning a frosty day into a warm occasion of giving and sharing. Indeed, the ‘Shiver by the River’ stands as a testament to the warmth of the people of NEPA, their commitment to health, and their steadfast support for worthy causes, regardless of the weather conditions.