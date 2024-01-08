Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported

In a recent development, the number of Covid-19 cases at the Scout Jamboree in Hamilton has escalated to 48, a figure significantly higher than the initially reported ’30s’ range. The unexpected surge in cases was confirmed by the event’s organizer, surpassing the earlier estimate from Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand Waikato.

Continuation Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, the jamboree, which amassed approximately 4000 scouts, remained undeterred. The event’s medical team has been diligently following established protocols to manage the situation. Participants testing positive for the virus were reminded of the importance of isolation and precautions while traveling home. However, they were permitted to remain on-site and partake in activities, provided they were outdoors and wore masks.

Managing the Health Crisis

Out of the 48 confirmed cases, 13 with severe symptoms were sent home, while the rest, exhibiting milder symptoms, chose to stay at the camp. The medical team at the jamboree has been effectively managing the situation, ensuring that participants adhere to isolation norms, travel home via the most direct route, and remain masked for the duration of their journey.

The 23rd Aotearoa New Zealand Scout Jamboree

The 23rd Aotearoa New Zealand Scout Jamboree, held at Mystery Creek, was disrupted by the pandemic in previous years. However, this year, the event marched forward, with the Scouts Aotearoa contingent, comprising 67 scouts and 25 adults, slated to leave the World Scout Jamboree on Tuesday.