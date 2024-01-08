Scottish Mother’s Severe Accident in Tenerife Spurs Fundraising Campaign

In a heart-wrenching incident, Julie McLaren, a 57-year-old Scottish woman, fell victim to a severe accident while vacationing with her family in Tenerife. The mishap resulted in two skull fractures and two brain bleeds, leaving the mother of Siobhan Hunter, a renowned football player for Hibernian in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, in a critical condition.

Accident and Aftermath

The unfortunate incident occurred when McLaren, a beloved mother and cherished family member, stumbled down a flight of stairs at her hotel. She is currently under intensive care in a local hospital on the island, placed in an induced coma due to the severity of her injuries.

While the family grapples with the shock and distress of the incident, they are also confronted with financial hardships. The cost of staying in Tenerife to be with McLaren during this critical juncture is daunting for them.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Georgi, McLaren’s daughter, has launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign. The initiative aims to garner support for the family, enabling them to remain by Julie’s side during this critical time. Astonishingly, the fundraiser has already collected almost £24,000 within 16 hours, reflecting the outpouring of support from well-wishers and the wider community.

Hope Amid Despair

The family, while deeply affected, remains hopeful for McLaren’s recovery. They have requested relatives and sympathizers to keep Julie in their prayers. Heartfelt messages have been shared, underlining her caring nature and the central role she plays in her family. The donations being collected through the fundraiser are anticipated to provide much-needed assistance to the family during this challenging period.