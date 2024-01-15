en English
Accidents

Scottish Lorry Driver’s Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Scottish Lorry Driver’s Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned

William Fraser, a 46-year-old Scottish lorry driver, succumbed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right leg, a mere three weeks after an unfortunate fall. The incident transpired as Fraser, a native of New Cumnock, Ayrshire, was on-duty delivering an excavator. Post the fall, Fraser was swiftly taken to A&E at Ayr Hospital where he underwent surgery in October 2018.

Post-Operation Treatment and Follow-Up

In the aftermath of the operation, doctors recommended that Fraser should be administered daily thrombosis prevention and take aspirin for a span of five weeks. However, a disconcerting discrepancy was found in Fraser’s recovery treatment notes where it was indicated that he did not require aspirin. Moreover, he did not receive the initial thrombosis prevention medication that was deemed crucial by the doctors.

Despite this oversight, Fraser maintained contact with medical professionals regarding follow-up appointments. Interestingly, he did not report any health issues during these interactions. His journey brought him to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where a thorough examination did not reveal any abnormalities.

Tragic Demise and Legal Proceedings

Tragically, Fraser’s life was cut short by a pulmonary embolism at his residence in Inverness. The cause of death was linked back to the DVT in his right leg. This unfortunate event led to a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) at Ayr Sheriff Court. Upon conclusion, the court stated that it could not decisively determine whether following the prescribed thromboprophylaxis regime would have prevented Fraser’s demise.

Sheriff Desmond Leslie, in his verdict, stated that there was scant evidence to suggest that strict compliance with the prescribed regime would have circumvented the fatality.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

