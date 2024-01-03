Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis

As the world grapples with the far-reaching effects of climate change, the Scottish Greens are championing a detailed tracking system to monitor health impacts related to the escalating crisis. They argue that this should be a fundamental part of planning for a more resilient National Health Service (NHS) in Scotland. Health spokesperson Gillian Mackay underscored the escalating risks from wildfires, flooding, heatwaves, and extreme temperatures—realities brought into stark relief by events like the UK’s largest wildfire on record at Cannich and significant flooding incidents.

The Health Implications of Climate Change

Concerns extend beyond physical health, delving into the realm of mental well-being. Studies indicate high levels of anxiety among young people about the future of the planet. The Scottish Government’s climate change adaptation program has reported that heat-related deaths could potentially spike dramatically by 2050. Moreover, air pollution, a silent killer, is already responsible for thousands of premature deaths annually.

Emergency Services Under Strain

With emergency services reeling from the strain of severe weather events, the Greens are urging an intensive focus on health services planning. This strategy would include assessing staffing levels, facility needs, and equipment requirements to tackle the formidable health challenges that the climate crisis presents.

Tracking the Benefits of Interventions

Furthermore, the Scottish Greens recommend tracking the benefits of interventions like warmer, greener homes and Low Emissions Zones (LEZs). The goal is not merely to combat the problems but also to provide evidence for effective strategies that could mitigate these issues. The future of healthcare, they argue, lies not only in resilience but also in innovation and forward-thinking strategies that can adapt to the challenges of a changing climate.