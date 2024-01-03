en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis

As the world grapples with the far-reaching effects of climate change, the Scottish Greens are championing a detailed tracking system to monitor health impacts related to the escalating crisis. They argue that this should be a fundamental part of planning for a more resilient National Health Service (NHS) in Scotland. Health spokesperson Gillian Mackay underscored the escalating risks from wildfires, flooding, heatwaves, and extreme temperatures—realities brought into stark relief by events like the UK’s largest wildfire on record at Cannich and significant flooding incidents.

The Health Implications of Climate Change

Concerns extend beyond physical health, delving into the realm of mental well-being. Studies indicate high levels of anxiety among young people about the future of the planet. The Scottish Government’s climate change adaptation program has reported that heat-related deaths could potentially spike dramatically by 2050. Moreover, air pollution, a silent killer, is already responsible for thousands of premature deaths annually.

Emergency Services Under Strain

With emergency services reeling from the strain of severe weather events, the Greens are urging an intensive focus on health services planning. This strategy would include assessing staffing levels, facility needs, and equipment requirements to tackle the formidable health challenges that the climate crisis presents.

Tracking the Benefits of Interventions

Furthermore, the Scottish Greens recommend tracking the benefits of interventions like warmer, greener homes and Low Emissions Zones (LEZs). The goal is not merely to combat the problems but also to provide evidence for effective strategies that could mitigate these issues. The future of healthcare, they argue, lies not only in resilience but also in innovation and forward-thinking strategies that can adapt to the challenges of a changing climate.

0
Climate & Environment Health
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malaysia Intensifies Paddy Cultivation to Boost Local Rice Production

By BNN Correspondents

The Royal Mint's Net Zero Targets Officially Validated by SBTi

By Nitish Verma

Climate Change: A Natural Phenomenon or Human-Induced Crisis?

By Nimrah Khatoon

Chennai Spearheads Waste Collection Drive Amid India's Sustainability Push

By Dil Bar Irshad

Liberia's Roadmap to Carbon Market Readiness: A UNDP Initiative ...
@Climate & Environment · 27 mins
Liberia's Roadmap to Carbon Market Readiness: A UNDP Initiative ...
heart comment 0
Romania Records Warmest Year in 2023, Reaffirms Climate Commitment

By Mazhar Abbas

Romania Records Warmest Year in 2023, Reaffirms Climate Commitment
2024: A Pivotal Year for Sustainability Amidst Political Drama

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Pivotal Year for Sustainability Amidst Political Drama
Water Insecurity Looms over Bangladesh amid Groundwater Mismanagement and Climate Change

By Muhammad Jawad

Water Insecurity Looms over Bangladesh amid Groundwater Mismanagement and Climate Change
Panama Canal Drought: An Environmental Crisis Threatening Global Trade

By Shivani Chauhan

Panama Canal Drought: An Environmental Crisis Threatening Global Trade
Latest Headlines
World News
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
38 seconds
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
53 seconds
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
55 seconds
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
58 seconds
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
1 min
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2 mins
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
2 mins
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
2 mins
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
2 mins
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
11 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
15 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
45 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app