Health

Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist

Envisioned as a solution to the healthcare challenges in Scotland, the GP Contract introduced by The Scottish Government in 2018 finds itself under scrutiny, six years post its inception. Originally designed to alleviate the risks associated with premises for GP-owned surgeries, the contract has been unable to fully deliver on its promises.

Zero Per Cent Loans: A Slow Start

One of the pivotal aspects of this contract was the provision of zero per cent loans on the building value. The intent was straightforward – replace the costly bank borrowings with free government-funded borrowing. This measure was expected to provide a substantial financial relief to doctors and, in turn, bolster the healthcare infrastructure in Scotland. However, the actual implementation of this key provision has been disappointingly slow, limiting its impact on stabilizing practices.

Fragmented Approach to Policy Execution

Adding to the complexity is the loan application process itself. The criteria for availing these loans vary across Scotland’s 14 Health Boards, leading to a fragmented approach to policy execution. This inconsistency has not only complicated the process but also dampened the enthusiasm amongst potential applicants.

A Persisting Challenge

Despite the ambitious intentions of the GP Contract, the healthcare sector continues to grapple with its challenges. The number of new GP partners hasn’t seen a significant increase, highlighting the persisting issue of GP shortage in Scotland. The Scottish Government is now being urged to take on the risk associated with practice leases and expedite the roll-out of the contract across all Health Boards.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

