Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist

Envisioned as a solution to the healthcare challenges in Scotland, the GP Contract introduced by The Scottish Government in 2018 finds itself under scrutiny, six years post its inception. Originally designed to alleviate the risks associated with premises for GP-owned surgeries, the contract has been unable to fully deliver on its promises.

Zero Per Cent Loans: A Slow Start

One of the pivotal aspects of this contract was the provision of zero per cent loans on the building value. The intent was straightforward – replace the costly bank borrowings with free government-funded borrowing. This measure was expected to provide a substantial financial relief to doctors and, in turn, bolster the healthcare infrastructure in Scotland. However, the actual implementation of this key provision has been disappointingly slow, limiting its impact on stabilizing practices.

Fragmented Approach to Policy Execution

Adding to the complexity is the loan application process itself. The criteria for availing these loans vary across Scotland’s 14 Health Boards, leading to a fragmented approach to policy execution. This inconsistency has not only complicated the process but also dampened the enthusiasm amongst potential applicants.

A Persisting Challenge

Despite the ambitious intentions of the GP Contract, the healthcare sector continues to grapple with its challenges. The number of new GP partners hasn’t seen a significant increase, highlighting the persisting issue of GP shortage in Scotland. The Scottish Government is now being urged to take on the risk associated with practice leases and expedite the roll-out of the contract across all Health Boards.