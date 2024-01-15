en English
Health

Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
In a progressive move to bolster mental health support for children and young people in Scotland, the Scottish Government has allocated £64,000 in funding to expand the Youth Navigators programme. This initiative, operated by Medics Against Violence, has been offering critical support to distressed youths aged 12-16 who arrive at Emergency Departments. The distress often stems from mental health issues, chronic home problems, peer-related issues, bullying or acute suicidal thoughts and self-harm.

Expanding the Reach of Youth Navigators Programme

Since its inception in mid-2021, the Youth Navigators programme has assisted over 600 young people, most of whom grapple with mental health and wellbeing issues. The new funding will facilitate the programme’s expansion to University Hospital Wishaw and the launch of a pilot project in schools, starting with Taylor High in New Stevenson, Lanarkshire. Trained youth workers, referred to as Youth Navigators, will be placed in these institutions to offer early support and practical assistance.

Investing in Timely Mental Health Support

The Scottish Government’s investment is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing mental health and wellbeing support for young people in Scotland. Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd stressed the importance of timely mental health support, particularly for young people, as a vital component of the nation’s Violence Prevention Framework.

Creating Safer Futures for Young People

Professor Christine Goodall of Medics Against Violence underscored the value of the youth work approach in creating safer futures for young people. Beneficiaries of the programme have echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude and noting the significant positive impact of having someone to talk to who validates their feelings. By focusing on early intervention and sustained support, the Youth Navigators programme is making strides in transforming the mental health landscape for Scotland’s younger generation.

Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

