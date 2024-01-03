Scott Thomas, Love Island Star, Reveals Sobriety as His Superpower

Scott Thomas, well-known for his stint on Love Island and the owner of a PR company, has publicly embraced sobriety as a ‘superpower’. In a candid conversation with Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews on the podcast ‘Boots presents Taboo Talk’, Thomas disclosed the incident that triggered his decision to stop drinking.

Turning Point

The pivotal event that led to Thomas’s commitment to sobriety occurred at a work function. Having consumed alcohol the previous night in an attempt to quell his anxiety for the forthcoming Chairman’s Luncheon, he arrived late and under the influence. His antics, which included placing a director in a headlock, almost cost him his most significant client and led to a fracture in his business partnership as his associate stopped speaking to him. It was at this point that Thomas realized alcohol was turning him into an ‘unfiltered’, occasionally ‘nasty’ individual who would speak his mind without considering the impact on others.

Sober Curious

‘Taboo Talk’, a podcast series that delves into a range of sensitive topics such as living with diabetes, self-pleasure, and neurodivergence, has kicked off its sixth season with the episode ‘Sober curious’. This episode features enriching discussions from Spencer Matthews, Scott Thomas, and Millie Gooch about their decisions to adopt alcohol-free lifestyles and their personal struggles with alcohol consumption.

Alcohol and Celebrity Culture

Thomas isn’t the only celebrity who has chosen to abstain from alcohol. The podcast also highlighted personalities like Susanna Reid, Good Morning Britain presenter, who quit drinking on medical advice due to its detrimental effects on her skin. Spencer Matthews, another Love Island star, had been consuming up to ten pints of beer daily as a city trader, leading to alcohol dependency. He decided to quit drinking in 2018 to preserve his marriage to model Vogue Williams. These revelations underscore the pervasive influence of alcohol in celebrity culture and the courage it takes to break free from its grip.