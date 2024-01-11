en English
Health

Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Scott Mitchell, the widower of the cherished British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, has found solace and companionship with actress Tanya Franks. Barbara Windsor, a beloved figure in the realm of British entertainment, known for her notable roles in the soap opera ‘EastEnders’ and the ‘Carry On’ film series, left an unfillable void when she passed away three years ago from Alzheimer’s disease. Her husband, Scott, was her primary caregiver, standing by her side through the tribulations of her illness, starting from her diagnosis in 2014.

Acknowledging the Past, Embracing the Future

Despite the new relationship, Scott has been candid about the indelible place Barbara holds in his heart. He continues to honor her memory, paying regular visits to her grave and keeping her legacy alive through his public discussions. Tanya Franks, his current partner, has shown understanding and acceptance of this continued connection.

From Friendship to Romance

Tanya Franks, the 56-year-old actress known for her work in ‘Family Affairs’, ‘EastEnders’, and the BBC Three comedy ‘Pulling’, was initially a friend. Their paths crossed while they were jointly working to raise Alzheimer’s awareness. This shared cause turned their friendship into a deeper connection, eventually blossoming into a romantic relationship in the previous year.

Speaking on Grief and Moving On

Scott has been open about his unique journey through grief. On Kaye Adams’ ‘How to be 60’ podcast, he shared his belief that Barbara would have wanted him to find happiness. He discussed the challenges he faced while caring for Barbara during her illness, his personal battles with substance abuse, from which he has been sober for 22 years, and the importance of their shared work for Alzheimer’s awareness.

In the face of loss, love, and memory, Scott carries forward the torch of Barbara’s legacy, hoping that the government-funded Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission will continue to shed light on Alzheimer’s disease and contribute to her lasting impact.

Health United Kingdom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

