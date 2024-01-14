en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Scotland’s Winter Crisis: The Domino Effect of Hospital Handover Delays

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Scotland’s Winter Crisis: The Domino Effect of Hospital Handover Delays

In the wake of the winter crisis, Scotland’s health care system grapples with a burgeoning predicament – hospital handover delays. These lapses, occurring at the juncture where patients are transferred from emergency departments to the subsequent stage of care, have snowballed into a significant risk to patient safety. The impediment in ambulance handovers has given rise to a bottleneck effect, with patients experiencing prolonged waits, and in some cases, ambulances remaining stationary for over four hours outside emergency departments.

The Domino Effect

As this gridlock persists, ambulances are hamstrung, unable to respond swiftly to fresh emergencies. This delay in services has inevitably led to a surge in 999 calls. The public, faced with extended wait times for ambulance services, resort to repeated calls, especially when the patient’s condition deteriorates or when the promised ambulance fails to materialize. This cyclical pattern only fuels a high volume of emergency calls, straining the system’s capacity to respond efficiently and exacerbating the overall situation.

The Grave Reality

During the height of the crisis, some alarming revelations came to light. Ambulances spent over four hours outside emergency departments, leading to total collapse of A&Es, with waits exceeding 80 hours, and excess deaths skyrocketed. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine raised the alarm over an increase in excess deaths due to A&E pressures, recording 50 excess deaths per week during the worst winter pressures.

Government Action

The Scottish Government, in acknowledgment of the escalated winter pressure, has initiated collaboration with health boards. The aim is to address delayed discharges and reduce A&E waits, thereby mitigating the strain on ambulance services and improving the system’s response to emergencies. As the winter crisis lingers, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen.

0
Health
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions
It is a tale of two siblings, Pam Fenton and her brother Brian Chandler, whose exceptional contributions to blood donation have touched countless lives. Their combined donation, exceeding 200 pints of blood, stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to a cause that literally brings life to many. Decades of Dedication At 73, Pam
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
20 mins ago
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record
21 mins ago
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record
UK Government Discontinues Sickle Cell Drug Crizanlizumab
6 mins ago
UK Government Discontinues Sickle Cell Drug Crizanlizumab
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
10 mins ago
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
20 mins ago
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Latest Headlines
World News
CJ Cansino Signs With Iloilo United Royals, Begins Professional Basketball Journey
23 seconds
CJ Cansino Signs With Iloilo United Royals, Begins Professional Basketball Journey
High School Girls' Basketball: Scoreline Stories and Unexpected Hiccups
26 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Scoreline Stories and Unexpected Hiccups
Pepperdine Triumphs Over San Diego in a Thrilling Basketball Game
31 seconds
Pepperdine Triumphs Over San Diego in a Thrilling Basketball Game
South Korean Bipartisan Lawmakers Form 'Grand Future Coalition' for New Political Entity
34 seconds
South Korean Bipartisan Lawmakers Form 'Grand Future Coalition' for New Political Entity
A Rally of Hope and Determination: 100 Days Since Hamas Abductions
37 seconds
A Rally of Hope and Determination: 100 Days Since Hamas Abductions
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Victories
40 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Victories
Utah Jazz Triumph Over Los Angeles Lakers in Thrilling NBA Game
42 seconds
Utah Jazz Triumph Over Los Angeles Lakers in Thrilling NBA Game
Footballer Tom Lowery Returns to Portsmouth after Long Injury Period
45 seconds
Footballer Tom Lowery Returns to Portsmouth after Long Injury Period
High School Boys Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Notable Scores
46 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Notable Scores
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app