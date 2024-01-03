en English
Health

Scotland’s New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Scotland’s New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals

Scotland is set for a significant shift in its social security system as more than 80,000 individuals currently receiving Carer’s Allowance will transition to a new devolved benefit, the Carer Support Payment, beginning from next month. The novel payment, managed by Social Security Scotland, will maintain the same weekly rate as provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), currently at £76.75 and set to rise to £81.90 from April 8.

A Seamless Transition

The transition aims to be seamless, with current recipients not required to reapply for the new benefit. Their awards will be automatically transferred from the DWP between February 2024 and Spring 2025. During this period, the DWP will continue payments to ensure no disruption in the beneficiaries’ income. The weekly earnings threshold will also be concurrently raised, in line with the transition.

Expanding Eligibility

Notably, the Carer Support Payment extends its reach beyond the current DWP benefit. Around 1,500 individuals currently ineligible for the DWP benefit due to full-time studies will now have access to the new payment. The benefit has already opened for new claimants in selected areas and will see a phased rollout this Spring, culminating in a complete nationwide launch by Autumn.

Additional Benefits and Application Process

Apart from the Carer Support Payment, beneficiaries are also entitled to receive the Carer’s Allowance Supplement, a Christmas Bonus, and National Insurance Credits without separate applications. For new claims, applications should still be routed through the DWP until the Carer Support Payment is available locally. The eligibility for Carer’s Allowance remains consistent — a minimum of 35 hours of care per week, with earnings not exceeding £139 per week after deductions. Full details for applying can be found on the GOV.UK and mygov.scot websites. Additional support and advice can be obtained from organizations such as Carers UK, Carers Trust, Citizens Advice Scotland, and the NHS Carers Direct helpline.

Health
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

