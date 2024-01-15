en English
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
In a striking revelation from the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT), over 6,500 children in Scotland are currently on a waiting list to gain initial contact with a speech and language therapist. This figure represents the highest in the last five years, underlining a worrying trend of increased wait times. The average longest wait for a child to see a therapist has alarmingly surged by 7.6 months compared to the situation five years ago.

Communication: A Fundamental Right

Glenn Carter, the RCSLT’s head for Scotland, emphasized the fundamental right to communication, highlighting the critical role that speech and language therapists play in aiding children to develop essential communication skills. Carter’s statement accentuates the gravity of the situation, bringing to light the immense responsibility shouldered by speech and language therapists in shaping a child’s future.

Addressing the Challenge: VoiceBox Joke Competition

In an attempt to tackle this issue, the RCSLT has launched a unique initiative – the VoiceBox joke competition for primary school children. This initiative serves a dual purpose: to raise awareness about the significance of communication in child development, and to help children enhance their communication skills. More than a mere competition, VoiceBox is an innovative campaign promoting inclusivity, self-esteem, and confidence among children, while spreading joy through laughter.

The Impact of Wait Times on Child Development

The extended wait times have serious implications, potentially affecting the development trajectory of thousands of children. Delayed access to a speech and language therapist can result in significant setbacks in a child’s communication skills. This, in turn, can have a domino effect, impacting their academic performance, social interactions, and overall self-esteem. Therefore, addressing this issue is paramount for the well-being of Scotland’s future generations.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

