en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Sciwind Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Trial of Ecnoglutide in Chinese Adults with T2DM

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Sciwind Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Trial of Ecnoglutide in Chinese Adults with T2DM

On the frontline of metabolic disease treatment, Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical firm, has shared encouraging findings from a Phase 3 clinical trial involving its drug, ecnoglutide (XW003), for Chinese adults living with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). The clinical trial, encompassing 211 participants across 33 sites within China, was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled. All participants had uncontrolled T2DM, with a starting mean HbA1c of 8.5%. Over the course of 24 weeks, the participants received once-weekly injections of ecnoglutide, with the possibility of an additional 28 weeks of open-label treatment.

Ecnoglutide’s Significant Impact

The results of the Phase 3 clinical trial demonstrated that ecnoglutide led to significant reductions in HbA1c levels. A majority of the participants reached the American Diabetes Association’s target HbA1c of less than 7%, with some even achieving levels below 5.7%. Furthermore, participants experienced a notable decrease in body weight, marking another triumph for the drug.

Safety and Tolerability

The drug was generally well-tolerated by the participants, with gastrointestinal side effects emerging as the most common adverse events. This aligns with the known profile of GLP-1 receptor agonists, further bolstering the drug’s standing.

Future Prospects

Not resting on their laurels, Sciwind Biosciences is also evaluating ecnoglutide’s efficacy in two additional Phase 3 trials. These trials are comparing the drug’s effectiveness against dulaglutide and placebo in the treatment of T2DM and obesity, respectively. The results of these trials are slated for release in the latter half of 2024. The company is committed to developing treatments for metabolic diseases and boasts a robust pipeline of drug candidates at different stages of clinical development.

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Qinghai Lake: A Winter Wonderland of Floating Ice

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bona Film Group and TSG Entertainment: A Reinforced Partnership for a Global Cinema

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Foreign Exchange Trade System Announces Yuan's Central Parity Rates

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Inauguration of the Ningbo-Jinhua Railway: A Game Changer for China's Freight Transportation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jiangxi Province in China Initiates Landmark Regulation to Curb Phosph ...
@China · 15 mins
Jiangxi Province in China Initiates Landmark Regulation to Curb Phosph ...
heart comment 0
China’s First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's First Negative List: A Step Towards Revitalizing the Private Sector
Olsi Jazexhi: A Personal Journey Reveals Xinjiang’s Disturbing Reality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Olsi Jazexhi: A Personal Journey Reveals Xinjiang's Disturbing Reality
Asia Pacific Cosmetic Industry Braces for Regulatory Changes in 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Industry Braces for Regulatory Changes in 2024
Bridging Cultures: American Kayla Raden’s Journey with Chinese Language and Culture

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bridging Cultures: American Kayla Raden's Journey with Chinese Language and Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
Triathlete Advocates Blood Donation, Invents Safety Lights
11 seconds
Triathlete Advocates Blood Donation, Invents Safety Lights
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
29 seconds
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
1 min
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
1 min
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
1 min
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
1 min
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
1 min
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
1 min
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
1 min
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
16 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
26 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app