Sciwind Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Trial of Ecnoglutide in Chinese Adults with T2DM

On the frontline of metabolic disease treatment, Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical firm, has shared encouraging findings from a Phase 3 clinical trial involving its drug, ecnoglutide (XW003), for Chinese adults living with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). The clinical trial, encompassing 211 participants across 33 sites within China, was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled. All participants had uncontrolled T2DM, with a starting mean HbA1c of 8.5%. Over the course of 24 weeks, the participants received once-weekly injections of ecnoglutide, with the possibility of an additional 28 weeks of open-label treatment.

Ecnoglutide’s Significant Impact

The results of the Phase 3 clinical trial demonstrated that ecnoglutide led to significant reductions in HbA1c levels. A majority of the participants reached the American Diabetes Association’s target HbA1c of less than 7%, with some even achieving levels below 5.7%. Furthermore, participants experienced a notable decrease in body weight, marking another triumph for the drug.

Safety and Tolerability

The drug was generally well-tolerated by the participants, with gastrointestinal side effects emerging as the most common adverse events. This aligns with the known profile of GLP-1 receptor agonists, further bolstering the drug’s standing.

Future Prospects

Not resting on their laurels, Sciwind Biosciences is also evaluating ecnoglutide’s efficacy in two additional Phase 3 trials. These trials are comparing the drug’s effectiveness against dulaglutide and placebo in the treatment of T2DM and obesity, respectively. The results of these trials are slated for release in the latter half of 2024. The company is committed to developing treatments for metabolic diseases and boasts a robust pipeline of drug candidates at different stages of clinical development.