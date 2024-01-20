In March 2020, as COVID-19 began its rapid global spread, one organization in South Africa emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience. The Scientology Advanced Organization, the continental headquarters for Africa—known as Castle Kyalami—coordinated an extraordinary response to the pandemic that has left a deep and lasting impact on the nation.

Unprecedented Sanitization Efforts

The organization mobilized its Scientology Volunteer Ministers, who undertook extensive sanitization efforts across the country. Their work covered a staggering 11 billion square feet of space, including essential services such as police, fire, ambulance and paramedic vehicles, emergency service facilities, government buildings, and transportation systems. The meticulous daily cleaning of 14,000 taxis further demonstrated the scale and thoroughness of their work.

Recognition and Gratitude from Local Officials

The Volunteer Ministers' selfless commitment to their task earned them the admiration of local officials. The executive mayor of Rand City West was among those who publicly praised their invaluable work during a time of fear and uncertainty.

An Inspiring Grassroots Movement

But the Scientology Volunteer Ministers didn't stop there. They also inspired over 25,000 South Africans to join their ranks. After completing the 19 Scientology Tools for Life courses—offered in 20 languages at no charge on the Scientology website—these individuals joined the fight against the pandemic. These courses, based on technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, equipped them with crucial skills to help their communities.

A Feature-Length Documentary

To document the extensive work of the South African Volunteer Ministers, Scientology Media Productions released a feature-length documentary titled 'Operation: Do Something About It.' Available on the Scientology Network and other streaming platforms, the film offers an in-depth look at the Volunteer Ministers' tireless efforts over the past five years.