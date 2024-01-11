en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Scientists Discover High Microplastic Content in Bottled Water

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Scientists Discover High Microplastic Content in Bottled Water

In a concerning revelation, recent scientific research has discovered a significant presence of microplastics in bottled water. These tiny plastic fragments, each less than five millimeters in length, were found in such alarming quantities that a single liter of bottled water may contain up to a quarter of a million pieces.

Microplastics in Bottled Water: A Startling Discovery

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that the average liter of bottled water contains nearly 240,000 pieces of nanoplastic. This number is 10 to 100 times higher than prior estimates. Around 90% of these fragments were identified as nanoplastics, which measure less than a micron and can infiltrate food and beverages during the manufacturing process or leach from the packaging, posing potential health risks.

Industry Response and Future Implications

The International Bottled Water Association addressed the study by pointing out the current lack of standardized methods and scientific consensus on the potential health impacts of nano- and microplastic particles. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization stated that more research is needed as there isn’t enough evidence to reliably characterize and qualify the associated human health risks.

Potential Health Risks and Consumer Choices

Despite the ambiguity surrounding their impact on health, other studies have suggested that microplastics can affect various systems in the human body. The researchers themselves, in light of their findings, have chosen to reduce bottled water consumption and switch to filtered tap water instead. The scientific community is urging consumers to make informed decisions about their water sources and consider switching to filtered tap water from glass or stainless steel containers.

The study underscores the urgency of addressing plastic pollution and its pervasiveness in everyday products, especially those consumed by humans. It also emphasizes the need for sustainable packaging alternatives and improved waste management systems to mitigate the environmental impact of plastic pollution.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
The illustrious Indian musician, Bombay Jayashri, fondly known as the Nightingale of South, had an unexpected brush with mortality during a concert tour in the UK. The incident, a brain haemorrhage, occurred shortly after she was nominated for the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award in March 2023. Jayashri is no stranger to accolades, having been nominated
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
12 mins ago
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
25 mins ago
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
5 mins ago
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
7 mins ago
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
7 mins ago
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
2 mins
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
2 mins
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
2 mins
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
3 mins
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
3 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
3 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
3 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
4 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
5 mins
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app