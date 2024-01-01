en English
Health

Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman

In a world where many struggle to make desired changes in their lives, behavioral scientist Katy Milkman suggests a science-based approach. As a Wharton professor and co-founder of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative, Milkman emphasizes the importance of strategic planning tailored to individual barriers, debunking the myth of a one-size-fits-all solution. She introduces three science-backed strategies to facilitate change.

Leveraging the ‘Fresh Start Effect’

The first strategy Milkman suggests is to exploit the ‘fresh start effect,’ a psychological phenomenon where people are more inclined to change during moments perceived as new beginnings, such as the start of a week or following a significant life event. These moments of self-renewal serve as a launchpad for change, providing a timely opportunity to set new goals and break old habits.

Diagnosing Barriers to Change

Milkman’s second strategy involves performing a ‘diagnosis phase’ to identify the barriers obstructing individuals from achieving their goals. These barriers often include procrastination, forgetfulness, and temptation. Once these hurdles are identified, a tailored toolkit of solutions can be implemented. For instance, if temptation poses a challenge, it can be tackled by making change enjoyable. One practical method is ‘temptation bundling,’ which involves pairing a desirable activity with a goal-related task.

Benefits of Giving Advice

Lastly, Milkman spotlights the benefits of giving advice and mentoring others as a strategy to improve one’s own performance. Advising others boosts confidence, encourages reflection on personal strategies, and instills a sense of accountability that motivates individuals to follow through on their goals. One effective way to implement this strategy is by forming an advice club with people who share similar objectives.

In 2024, the need for sleep improvement strategies remains crucial. Leading behavioral psychologist Hal Hershfield shares practical strategies for change, building upon his research on future selves, which has been featured in multiple reputable publications. The emphasis on changing habits and the provision of additional resources offer extra layers of support in making effective change a reality.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

