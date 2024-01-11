Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs

With the rising concern of vaping among students, new educational programs are being introduced in state secondary schools to tackle the issue. This initiative, set to commence in Term One, comes as a response to alarming reports of children as young as 10 years old reaching out to Quitline for help with vaping addictions. This proactive approach underscores the growing recognition of vaping as a public health concern, particularly within the educational environment, where the well-being of children and adolescents is a priority. The rise in cases of young individuals addicted to vaping has prompted educational institutions to take decisive action to curb this trend and ensure the health and safety of their students.

Addressing the Vape Epidemic

The Tamaqua Area School Board is considering an anti-vaping program for students caught using e-cigarettes. The proposed initiative, offered through St. Luke’s University Health Network, would allow first-time offenders to enroll in a comprehensive vaping prevention program. This program would operate in conjunction with the district’s Student Assistance Program (SAP), designed to help school personnel identify alcohol, tobacco, drug, and mental health issues that pose a barrier to a student’s success.

Workshops and Collaborative Efforts

Henrico Schools plan to host a workshop detailing the recent trends of youth vaping and steps to prevent and stop vaping. The event, in collaboration with officials from the Virginia Department of Health, aims to inform families about the dangers of vaping and the tools and resources available to help students break the habit. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has declared e-cigarette vaping among adolescents as an epidemic, with 12.6% of U.S. high schoolers still using tobacco products.

Seeing Through The Haze

A new program titled Seeing Through The Haze has been developed to educate Victorian students in Years 7 to 10 about the risks of vaping. The program provides free, evidence-based, and curriculum-aligned resources to help prevent and respond to vaping in schools. The initiative, a collaborative effort involving Quit Victoria, Monash University, VicHealth, the Victorian Department of Education, and other organizations, aims to inform young people about the dangers of vaping and empower them to advocate for a vape-free future.