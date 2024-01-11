en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs

With the rising concern of vaping among students, new educational programs are being introduced in state secondary schools to tackle the issue. This initiative, set to commence in Term One, comes as a response to alarming reports of children as young as 10 years old reaching out to Quitline for help with vaping addictions. This proactive approach underscores the growing recognition of vaping as a public health concern, particularly within the educational environment, where the well-being of children and adolescents is a priority. The rise in cases of young individuals addicted to vaping has prompted educational institutions to take decisive action to curb this trend and ensure the health and safety of their students.

Addressing the Vape Epidemic

The Tamaqua Area School Board is considering an anti-vaping program for students caught using e-cigarettes. The proposed initiative, offered through St. Luke’s University Health Network, would allow first-time offenders to enroll in a comprehensive vaping prevention program. This program would operate in conjunction with the district’s Student Assistance Program (SAP), designed to help school personnel identify alcohol, tobacco, drug, and mental health issues that pose a barrier to a student’s success.

Workshops and Collaborative Efforts

Henrico Schools plan to host a workshop detailing the recent trends of youth vaping and steps to prevent and stop vaping. The event, in collaboration with officials from the Virginia Department of Health, aims to inform families about the dangers of vaping and the tools and resources available to help students break the habit. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has declared e-cigarette vaping among adolescents as an epidemic, with 12.6% of U.S. high schoolers still using tobacco products.

Seeing Through The Haze

A new program titled Seeing Through The Haze has been developed to educate Victorian students in Years 7 to 10 about the risks of vaping. The program provides free, evidence-based, and curriculum-aligned resources to help prevent and respond to vaping in schools. The initiative, a collaborative effort involving Quit Victoria, Monash University, VicHealth, the Victorian Department of Education, and other organizations, aims to inform young people about the dangers of vaping and empower them to advocate for a vape-free future.

0
Education Health
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
10 mins ago
Tug of War in Florida Legislature Over Controversial Teen Labor Bill
Amid a contentious political climate in the Sunshine State, a new bill, HB 49, introduced by Republican Rep. Linda Chaney is courting controversy. This legislation seeks to lift the current restrictions on work hours for teenagers aged 16 and 17, permitting these minors to work beyond the existing 30-hour weekly limit during the school year.
Tug of War in Florida Legislature Over Controversial Teen Labor Bill
Harnessing Life's Experiences for Personal Growth: Insights from Psychologist Dan Robert Bbale
28 mins ago
Harnessing Life's Experiences for Personal Growth: Insights from Psychologist Dan Robert Bbale
Audit Exposes 222 Unaccredited Courses in Prominent Ugandan Universities
34 mins ago
Audit Exposes 222 Unaccredited Courses in Prominent Ugandan Universities
Navigating the Higher Education Seas: India's 56 Central Universities and CUET
13 mins ago
Navigating the Higher Education Seas: India's 56 Central Universities and CUET
Delhi University Admission Overview: Courses, Campuses, and Entrance Procedures
15 mins ago
Delhi University Admission Overview: Courses, Campuses, and Entrance Procedures
China-Aided Mmopane Primary School Tops District with 98.3% PSLE Pass Rate
20 mins ago
China-Aided Mmopane Primary School Tops District with 98.3% PSLE Pass Rate
Latest Headlines
World News
McCallie and Baylor Dominate TSWA All-State Football Honors
2 mins
McCallie and Baylor Dominate TSWA All-State Football Honors
Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
2 mins
Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors in NBA Game, Leonard and George Shine
2 mins
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors in NBA Game, Leonard and George Shine
Are the Common Interests Between China and the U.S. Diminishing?
3 mins
Are the Common Interests Between China and the U.S. Diminishing?
CES 2024: Evolve MVMT Debuts an Innovative Ankle Wearable to Revolutionize Walking
3 mins
CES 2024: Evolve MVMT Debuts an Innovative Ankle Wearable to Revolutionize Walking
Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader's Appeal
5 mins
Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader's Appeal
Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM's Economic Policies
6 mins
Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM's Economic Policies
Rep. Robert Ace Barbers Cites PBBM's Policies for Lower Unemployment, Tackles Prison Contraband
6 mins
Rep. Robert Ace Barbers Cites PBBM's Policies for Lower Unemployment, Tackles Prison Contraband
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
7 mins
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
2 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app